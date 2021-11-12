The Gen IV Mythical is being given out for free in the Sinnoh origins title, but there’s a catch. Here’s how to get Shaymin in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

In the Nintendo Switch title, Trainers explore the beginnings of the Sinnoh region. It features Hisuian forms, Frenzied ‘mon, and Legendaries, all waiting to be discovered.

To celebrate the birth of Gen IV, players can get Mythical Grass-type Shaymin for free. There is a specific prerequisite needed to unlock it, though many fans will have already met it.

Contents:

How to get Shaymin in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To get Shaymin in Pokemon Legends Arceus, you need a save file from either Pokemon Sword or Shield on your Nintendo Switch console. If you’ve played one of them before, you’ll already have it. If you haven’t you’ll need to buy one of the games and play it first before you can qualify.

Advertisement

The exact method to obtain the Mythical isn’t known at the time of writing, but if it’s anything like Mew in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you may need to talk to a specific NPC to receive it.

It is also unknown whether you’ll be able to switch the ‘mon to its Sky Forme or not, or if it’s strictly Land Forme only. We’ll update this guide with more information once we find out.

Who is Shaymin? Mythical Pokemon explained

Shaymin is a Gen IV Mythical Pokemon. It has two Formes: Land, which is a Grass-type, and Sky, a Grass/Flying dual-type which it switches to when a Gracidea flower is used in the daytime. It reverts back at nighttime or by touching the plant again.

Advertisement

It first debuted in the 11th Pokemon movie, Giratina and the Sky Warrior, and made its first game appearance in Diamond & Pearl on the Nintendo DS in 2006.

And there you have it! Now you know how to get Shaymin in Pokemon Legends Arceus! For more guides and walkthroughs, check out the following:

How to get Baneful Fox Mask | How to get Garchomp Kimono Set | How to get Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set | How to find Wardens | All Hisuian forms | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon