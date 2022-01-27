All Unown locations in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are 28 Unown scattered throughout the Hisui region that you must find if you want to complete its Pokedex entry in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The Unown alphabet consists of 28 Pokemon: 26 letters from A-Z and the ! and ? punctuation marks. In Diamond & Pearl, players could find them in the Solaceon Ruins but in Hisui, it’s different.

Instead of being in one place, the Psychic-type ‘mon are hiding all over the region, leaving only riddles to where they lay waiting for you to catch. Here’s where every Unown is in Pokemon Legends Arceus, including exact map locations.

Contents:

All 28 Unown locations in Pokemon Legends Arceus

After reaching the Solaceon Ruins in the Crimson Mirelands, players are given a separate section in their Pokedex for all the Unown forms, with a riddle for the location of each one.

Some are downright head-scratching, but we’ve put all the work in so you don’t have to, solving both the riddles and showing you exactly where they are in the game.

You can’t catch them all straight off the bat as you need to have unlocked certain types of Poke Ball and rideable Pokemon first, but they can all be caught instantly as they don’t escape.

Unown A: “Within the settlement where time rules”

The first Pokemon is located at the Diamond Settlement in the Crimson Mirelands.

From the entrance, walk northeast slightly to the tent to the right of Diamond Member Messis. Unown A is sitting around the back of the tent right at the top.

Unown B: “Turn your eyes up at the volcanic island”

B is hiding on Firespit Island in the Cobalt Coastlands. You won’t be able to reach it until you’ve unlocked Basculegion.

After beaching on the island, head north to the slope that leads to the Molten Arena. Instead of following the path around, use Wyrdeer to jump up onto the rocks to the left. You should be directly left of where the lava spilling out of the volcano is. An Alpha Ninetails can spawn here so be careful! Head forward slightly and then turn right to face the side of the volcano. Look up and you’ll see the Pokemon high up on the wall. Use a Wing Ball to catch it.

Unown C: “Look to the ruined pillars of Celestica”

The next Unown is located at the Celestica Ruins in Coronet Highlands, but you can’t catch it until you have unlocked Braviary.

Enter the ruins and walk forward until the Dialga statue is on your left and Palkia on your right. Keep going straight ahead and you’ll see two broken pillars next to each other. The ‘mon is up here, but you can’t reach it from the ground. Go past the two pillars and climb up the rock wall to the top. From here, summon Braviary, fly to the pillar or the one adjacent to it, and land on it. Now you can catch C.

Unown D: “Among stumps and campfire ashes in fields of gold”

Located in the Crimson Mirelands, D is one of the easiest to find. You can catch it as soon as the Unown spawn.

From the Mirelands Camp, head straight north. You will eventually reach an unlit campfire with stumps around it. It is also where you go in a story mission. Here, you will see the Unown out in the open, sat on one of the stumps.

Unown E: “A lone tree in the pond in the grove”

This Pokemon is in the Obsidian Fieldlands, but you can’t access it until you have unlocked Basculegion.

Starting at the Fieldlands Camp, head east past Horseshoe Plains until you reach a river. Cross the river with Basculegion. Keep going right until you reach Grueling Grove and through to the top right corner of the map. You’ll come to a beach with a small island in the middle of the water. Use your mount to cross. E is nestled in the branches of the tree here.

Unown F: “A stony outcrop over pools of mud on a mighty mountain”

The next ‘mon is high on a mountain in Coronet Highlands. You need to have Sneasler in order to climb up to it.

From the Highlands Camp, go directly west, crossing the river with Basculegion. Keep going west, climbing the mountain until you reach the top, which is just above the Wayward Wood text on your map. Here, you should see four pools of mud with Croagunk and an Alpha Goodra roaming around. Look to the left towards a giant jagged rock peak. Unown F is here, sat right at the top.

Unown G: “Atop a waterfall of obsidian”

Unown G is in the Obsidian Fieldlands but you need to be able to ride Sneasler first before you can get to it.

Warp to the Grandtree Arena from either of the spawn point camps. From here, head north to Oreburrow Tunnel. Go through the tunnel until you reach some large rocks blocking the exit. Smash through them with a Pokemon. Once you’ve left the cave, turn straight around and climb the rocks. Rush past the Alpha Blissey and up the brown path until the ground is no longer going uphill. There will be a large rock formation on your right. Climb it to reach the Obsidian Falls. The ‘mon is on a rock wall facing the waterfall.

Unown H: “A village gateway”

This one is by far the easiest and quickest to find. It is located in Jubilife Village.

Go to the southern gate directly south from the Galaxy Building. Exit the gate and turn around. Look up to find the Unown sitting on the archway.

Unown I: “The lake island where emotion resides”

I is in the Obsidian Fieldlands. You need to have Basculegion unlocked to reach it as you need to cross water.

From the Fieldlands Camp, head directly south all the way to the bottom of the map until you reach the water’s edge where Sandgem Flats is marked on your map. Then go northwest until you reach Lake Verity. In Diamond & Pearl, Mesprit is the guardian of the lake and is the being of emotion referenced in the riddle. Ride across the water to the small island in the middle and walk around the back of the rock. The Pokemon will be behind the stone waiting for you to catch.

Unown J: “A nook within a quarry”

There’s only one quarry in Legends Arceus and it’s in the Coronet Highlands so head there.

From the Highlands Camp, head directly left to the Ancient Quarry. Upon entering the structure, walk forward slightly and then look up to the top right. Unown is sitting in a nook between two larger stone blocks. If you can’t reach it, use a Wing or Jet Ball.

Unown K: “Where stones pile high amid fogbound ruins”

You can catch this Unown as soon as you reach the Crimson Mirelands after defeating the first Noble Pokemon.

Starting at the Mirelands Camp, travel northeast until you reach the Diamond Settlement. If you’ve been here already, just warp to it. Go directly north from here to the Shrouded Ruins. K is sitting at the top of a tall stack of flat rocks in the south of the area.

Unown L: “An impasse in a cave adorned by twin falls”

L is available as soon as the Coronet Highlands becomes explorable. You can get this while completing the first main mission here.

From the Highlands Camp, go northwest to Wayward Cave. Go forward and take the first right, turn right again, and then left. You will see a big rock blocking the path. Throw a Pokemon out to smash through it. The ‘mon is high up on the back wall.

Unown M: “A tree felled on sludge”

Unown M is another one you can catch as soon as you reach the Crimson Mirelands.

Warp into the Bogbounds Camp and go directly south to the Sludge Mound. The Pokemon is at the back of the large platform, resting on a hollow log.

Unown N: “Two horns rising from the sea”

You need to have unlocked Basculegion for this one as you need to ride in the ocean in Cobalt Coastlands.

The riddle is an easy one as the two Pinsir-like horns are hard to miss in this area. Travel to Coastlands Camp and ride to the base of the right horn. N is high up on the right side of it so use a Jet or Wing Ball to catch it.

Unown O: “Three pillars in a world of ice”

This Pokemon is hiding in the Alabaster Icelands and is one of the hardest to locate if you don’t know where to look.

Head south from the Icepeak Arena until you reach an opening in the floor that leads to an underground ice cave. Once in the cave, named Ice Column Chamber, walk forward into a large room with an Alpha Froslass. On the far left side of the room on the first pillar, look up and you’ll see the Unown.

Unown P: “Among flowers at the spring where fairies dwell”

P is hidden in plain sight in the Coronet Highlands.

From the Highlands Camp, go directly west to the other side of the map to the Fabled Spring. Look in the patch of flowers on the left side. The Pokemon is here.

Unown Q: “Twin trees at the spring by the sea”

You need to have unlocked Sneasler to get this one as you need to climb up a mountain in the Cobalt Coastlands.

From the Beachside Camp, go north until you reach Windbreak Stand, scaling mountains with Sneasler along the way. Continue to go up and across the big mountain here to get to Spring Path. There is another mountain here. Climb it and you’ll see a spring with two trees outside a cave. Unown Q is hanging from the tree to the left of the entrance.

Unown R: “By the grave upon the cape”

Unown R is close to where Q is in the Cobalt Coastlands. You don’t need Sneasler for this one.

From Beachside Camp, head north and go up a ramp to Veilstone Cape. Turn right and keep walking along the cape towards Lunker’s Lair until you reach the end. There is a gravestone here. Look down the rock behind it for the ‘mon.

Unown S: “Where stick and log dam the river”

There’s only one dam in the game and it’s in the Obsidian Fieldlands. You’ve probably already been there at the beginning of the game.

Starting at the Heights Camp, travel south to the Tidewater Dam. You will notice a pile of sticks on the right side of the water. S is hiding here. Be careful of the Alpha Bibarel that is roaming the area as it will give you a hard time if it spots you.

Unown T: “Gaze down from atop the greatest glacial legacy”

Does “glacial legacy” sound familiar? That’s because an area in the Alabaster Icelands is has a similar name. You need to have unlocked Braviary to reach it.

From the Snowfields Camp, go north to Avalugg’s Legacy. Fly and drop onto the thinnest pillar of ice in the top section of the area. T is standing in the middle of the platform.

Unown U: “The unusual stone glaring out across the snowfields”

Unown U is also in the Alabaster Icelands. You can get this one as soon as you gain access to the area.

Starting at the Snowfields Camp, head north until you get to Avalugg’s Legacy. From here, go right to Heart’s Crag where you’ll see twin waterfalls with a large boulder in the middle. Climb up to this huge rock and look behind it to find the Pokemon.

Unown V: “A withered tree in the sprawling red swamp”

This ‘mon is in the Crimson Mirelands and can be found as soon as the Unown Pokedex section unlocks.

From the Mirelands Camp, travel southeast to the Scarlet Bog. Go to the west section of the area. V is hanging off a Y-shaped tree in one of the swamp pools.

Unown W: “The left eye atop the village”

W is one of, if not THE, hardest one to find in the entire game. It is very difficult to spot without a keen eye.

You need Jet Balls for this one. You unlock them by leveling up your Survery Corps Rank. Go to the front of the Galaxy Building in Jubilife Village. Look up to the Magikarp statue on the left side of the top of the building. The Unown is hidden on the eye of the fish that’s facing away from the front. Throw up a Jet Ball and catch it.

Unown X: “Scale the grandtree”

This ‘mon is in the Obsidian Fieldlands but you can’t reach it until late in the game after you unlock Sneasler.

Warp to the Grandtree Arena from either of the camps. Use Sneasler to climb up the huge tree here and drop onto a large branch. X is perched on the end of it.

Unown Y: “Scale the frozen falls”

Y is hidden in the Alabaster Icelands. You can catch it as soon as you get to the area.

Head west from the Snowfields Camp, climbing up the mountains until you reach Icebound Falls. The Unown is on a platform on the left side of the frozen waterfall about three-quarters of the way up. Climb or fly to grab it.

Unown Z: “A timeworn ship on a sandy shore”

You need to travel to the Cobalt Coastlands in order to catch this Unown form.

From the Coastlands Camp, travel west slightly to get to Deadwood Haunt. There are two shipwrecks here. Go to the one that’s upright. Z is at the top of the mast on the ship. Throw a Poke Ball to grab it.

Unown !: “A dead tree by the hot spring”

This Pokemon is tucked away in the Alabaster Icelands and you can get to it as soon as the map opens up.

Travel north from the Snowfields Camp until you reach Avalugg’s Legacy. Head northwest to the Snowfall Hot Spring which is in a corner just below the Icepeak Arena. The ‘mon is in a withered tree next to a tree with Berries on it.

Unown ?: “Where things hang to dry at living quarters”

The last Unown is, again, pretty easy to find. It is in Jubilife Village.

Go to the hair salon in the middle of the village. Turn around to face the side that the Galaxy Building is on. You will see a gap between the buildings. Run through there and then look right immediately at the back of the wooden house. The Pokemon is hanging next to two towels.

And there you have it! Now you have all the Unown forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

