Best starter to pick in Pokemon Legends Arceus: Cyndaquil, Rowlet, or Oshawott?

Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott are the Hisui region’s three starting ‘mon, but which one should you pick? Here’s everything you need to know about the best starter in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

By far the biggest and most important decision of any Pokemon game is picking your starter. Long-time trainers know this all too well and can spend hours watching videos and reading articles to help make up their minds.

Look no further, though, as this guide gives you the pros and cons for Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott in Legends Arceus, and tells you what the best starter is overall in the Hisui region.

Advertisement

Contents:

Which starter to pick in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Starter types & evolutions

Let it be known that there’s no “right” or “wrong” starter – you could think Oshawott is the best of the bunch, whereas another trainer may be a hardcore Cyndaquil fan. But they do all have their own type and advantages which can help you make the decision.

It should also be noted that Game Freak has yet to reveal whether the starters can actually evolve, though many think they’re deliberately being tight-lipped because they may transform into Hisuian forms but only time will tell.

Rowlet usually evolves into Dartrix and Decidueye, Cyndaquil into Quilava and Typhlosion, and Oshawott into Dewott and Samurott. We’ll update this with their evolutions if they are announced.

Advertisement

Starter Pokemon Type Evolutions Rowlet Grass / Flying ??? Cyndaquil Fire ??? Oshawott Water ???

Starter advantages

At the time of writing, not much is known about how Legends Arceus is laid out and which ‘mon you’ll encounter early on. So it’s difficult to say at this point who has an advantage early on or not.

You have to battle the new Noble Pokemon Kleavor in Obsidian Fieldlands, which is a Bug/Rock-type that evolves from Scyther. It is weak to Water so Oshawott has a clear edge here over the other two starters. It does have the lowest stats out of the three, though.

Read More: Everything we know about Pokemon Gen 9

Cyndaquil has the highest Speed and Special Attack stats which will prove useful in battle, especially when it comes to filling up the Pokedex.

Advertisement

Best starter in Pokemon Legends Arceus

That being said, our pick for the best starter in Pokemon Legends Arceus is Rowlet. Unlike the other two, it has dual typing of Flying/Grass, meaning it’s strong against more enemies and also can learn a higher variety of moves.

If the starters do actually evolve, its third evolution Decidueye is a Grass/Ghost-type whereas the other starters’ forms stay the same. It’s this edge that makes it the best choice out of the three. While Typhlosion has the best Special Attack and Speed stats, Rowlet’s final evolution comes very close.

And there you have it! Now you should have an idea of who you’re picking for your adventure across the Hisui region.

Advertisement

For other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides and walkthroughs, check out these:

All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to get Pikachu & Eevee Masks | How to get Shaymin Kimono Set | How to catch Shaymin | How to get Baneful Fox Mask | Warden locations | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes