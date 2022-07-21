All Hisuian forms available in Pokemon Go

Daniel Megarry . 1 hour ago

Pokemon Go is slowly introducing Hisuian forms to the game, so we’ve put together a list of them all to help you keep track of which ones are available to catch.

Hisuian forms were first introduced in Pokemon Legends Arceus on the Nintendo Switch, providing a regional spin on several classics like Growlithe, Sneasel and Voltorb. Now, they’re starting to cross over into Pokemon Go as well.

Regional forms can be hard to keep track of in your Pokemon Go collection, though, as they appear under the same name and number as their original forms in the Pokedex, despite having different elemental types and attacks.

Below, we’ve put together a list of every Hisuian form available in Pokemon Go right now, as well as details of their types and when they made their debuts.

Niantic

All Hisuian forms in Pokemon Go so far

Here are all of the Hisuian forms available to catch in Pokemon Go so far:

Number Pokemon Sprite Type 68 Hisuian Growlithe Fire/Rock 100 Hisuian Voltorb Electric/Grass 101 Hisuian Electrode Electric/Grass 211 Hisuian Qwilfish Dark/Poison 215 Hisuian Sneasel Fighting/Poison

Hisuian Voltorb made its debut in January 2022 with the Voltorb from the Hisui region event, while its evolution Hisuian Electrode arrived in February 2022 with the Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally event.

Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuain Sneasel will make their long-awaited Pokemon Go debuts on July 27, 2022, as part of the Hisuian Discoveries event.

There’s no word on evolutions being available for these three new Hisuian forms, so we’ll likely have to wait a little longer for Hisuian Arcanine, Overqwil, and Sneasler to appear in Pokemon Go.

In the meantime, you can see our list of all Gen 8 and Galarian forms here, as well as our roundup of the best Pokemon in Pokemon Go and the rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go.