All Hisuian forms available in Pokemon Go

. 1 hour ago
Pokemon Go
Hisuian forms in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go is slowly introducing Hisuian forms to the game, so we’ve put together a list of them all to help you keep track of which ones are available to catch.

Hisuian forms were first introduced in Pokemon Legends Arceus on the Nintendo Switch, providing a regional spin on several classics like Growlithe, Sneasel and Voltorb. Now, they’re starting to cross over into Pokemon Go as well.

Regional forms can be hard to keep track of in your Pokemon Go collection, though, as they appear under the same name and number as their original forms in the Pokedex, despite having different elemental types and attacks.

Below, we’ve put together a list of every Hisuian form available in Pokemon Go right now, as well as details of their types and when they made their debuts.

Hisuian Voltorb appearing in the Pokemon GO Poke Ball Prep Rally event
All Hisuian forms in Pokemon Go so far

Here are all of the Hisuian forms available to catch in Pokemon Go so far:

NumberPokemonSpriteType
68Hisuian Growlithe
Hisuian Growlithe
Fire/Rock
100Hisuian Voltorb
Hisuian Voltorb
Electric/Grass
101Hisuian Electrode
Hisuian Electrode
Electric/Grass
211Hisuian Qwilfish
Hisuian Qwilfish
Dark/Poison
215Hisuian Sneasel
Hisuian Sneasel in Pokemon Go
Fighting/Poison

Hisuian Voltorb made its debut in January 2022 with the Voltorb from the Hisui region event, while its evolution Hisuian Electrode arrived in February 2022 with the Go Tour Poke Ball Prep Rally event.

Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuain Sneasel will make their long-awaited Pokemon Go debuts on July 27, 2022, as part of the Hisuian Discoveries event.

There’s no word on evolutions being available for these three new Hisuian forms, so we’ll likely have to wait a little longer for Hisuian Arcanine, Overqwil, and Sneasler to appear in Pokemon Go.

In the meantime, you can see our list of all Gen 8 and Galarian forms here, as well as our roundup of the best Pokemon in Pokemon Go and the rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

