How to get Riolu in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Riolu is a Fighting-type Pokemon that evolves into the mighty and all-time fan favorite Lucario. If you’re still looking for one for your Pokemon Go team, here are all the ways you can catch Riolu in the game.

Baby Pokemon introduced pre-evolutions to some of the franchise’s most iconic creatures. Pikachu got Pichu, Snorlax got Munchlax, Magmar got Magby, and so on.

In Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, the player received an Egg that would hatch into Riolu eventually, and then grow into a Lucario. However, getting this cute baby in Pokemon Go is not as easy as you’d think.

THE POKEMON COMPANY

How to get Riolu in Pokemon Go

Baby Riolu has been part of Pokemon Go since the Sinnoh region debuted in 2018. However, many players have struggled to register this particular baby in their Pokedex as the only way to obtain Riolu in Pokemon Go is by hatching Eggs.

Even though it has appeared in 2 km, 7 km, and 10 km Eggs, the Pokemon that can pop from Eggs rotate every once in a while, meaning there might be long periods of time where Riolu is nowhere to be seen.

Luckily for trainers, Riolu will be back in 7 km Eggs from June 1, 2024, until June 4, 2024 thanks to the upcoming Stadium Sights event that celebrates the beginning of the new Shared Skies season.

Can Riolu be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Riolu can be Shiny in Pokemon Go, as it was added to the game during the Sinnoh Celebration in 2020, and players will be able to identify it very fast as its signature blue body changes to bright yellow.

Despite Riolu appearing more frequently in 7 km Eggs during the event, finding a Shiny variation is tough, and there’s no method to guarantee an encounter. All you can do is pop as many Eggs as you can and hope for the best.

How to evolve Riolu into Lucario in Pokemon Go

As a two-member family, Riolu’s evolution is quite straightforward, as there’s only one step and it doesn’t require any special items, methods, or buddy tasks.

To evolve Riolu into Lucario, you must feed it 50 Riolu Candy.

NIANTIC

The tricky part, of course, is gathering the required amount of Candy, as Riolu can only be obtained through one method. So take advantage of the Stadium Sights event, get plenty of incubators to pop every Egg you find, and if that’s not enough, transfer your extra Riolu to Professor Willow or set it as your Buddy and take it for a walk.

Pokemon Go Riolu stats, moves, resistances & weaknesses

As a pure Fighting-type Pokemon, Riolu has the following stats:

ATTACK DEFENSE STAMINA CP 127 78 120 1123

Riolu Fast Moves

Quick Attack (Normal)

Counter (Fighting/STAB)

Riolu Charged Moves

Cross Chop (Fighting/STAB)

Low Sweep (Fighting/STAB)

Brick Break (Fighting/STAB)

Blaze Kick (Fire)

Riolu resistances

Riolu weaknesses

That's all you need to know to get Riolu in Pokemon Go.