Gen I’s yellow mascot is hiding in the Hisui region, waiting to be captured. Here’s where to find Pikachu in Pokemon Legends Arceus, including an exact map location and how to catch it.

The most recognizable ‘mon of all is one of 200+ for players to discover in the Sinnoh origins title. And just like fellow first-genner Eevee, it can prove tricky to hunt down.

If you are looking to add the Electric-type to your team in Pokemon Legends Arceus, you will need to head to a specific location on the map.

Pikachu location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Hunting the yellow Pokemon can prove tricky as it has a low spawn rate compared to others that will pop into the overworld.

Follow the steps below to find Pikachu in Legends Arceus:

After obtaining the Flute and being able to ride Wyrdeer in the Obsidian Fieldlands, head south from the Heights Camp until you get to Nature’s Pantry. This is where Pikachu spawns. Pikachu can be found roaming here. Be warned, though – you may be trying to track one down for a while as it is a rare spawn. If it doesn’t appear at first, fast travel back to the camp from the map and speak to the Galaxy Member to change the time to either morning or midday and then go back to Nature’s Pantry. Repeat this method until it shows up. You can also evolve it from Pichu if you have one. It needs to have high friendship. It also spawns in the Golden Lowlands in the Crimson Mirelands.

How to catch Pikachu in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Once the ‘mon appears, don’t run over to it and throw a Poke Ball as it will run away if it spots you. Instead, crouch and move slowly towards it.

Though you can catch it from any angle, your throw will be super effective and have a higher catch rate if you do so from behind so for the best odds, move around the back of it.

You can obtain the Pokemon with a regular Poke Ball but we’d recommend using a Great Ball or better for less chance it’ll break out and escape.

Now you should be the proud owner of a Pikachu in Pokemon Legends Arceus. For other guides to help you navigate the Hisui region, check out these:

