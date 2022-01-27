How to get Riolu & Lucario in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Popular Diamond & Pearl Pokemon Riolu can be found in the vast wilderness of the Hisui region. Here is where to find the Fighting-type and how to evolve Lucario in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, players experience a vastly different version of the Sinnoh region with revamped locations and new characters. Although the open-world RPG features an alternate Pokedex, Game Freak has brought back many favorites from 2006’s Diamond & Pearl.

Fans of Riolu are in luck as the beloved ‘mon is one of the returning Gen IV characters that can be found in the Hisui region’s sprawling map. Here is where you can find the Fighting/Steel-type and the quickest method for how to evolve it into Lucario.

Where to find Riolu in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Trainers looking to add Lucario to their team will have to wait a bit, as the Pokemon doesn’t show up until players reach the fifth area, Alabaster Icelands. Trainers will gain access to it after quelling the fourth Frenzied Noble.

Below we will break down how to locate its pre-evolution Riolu in the wintery tundra:

After progressing the story far enough, you will unlock the Alabaster Icelands. Travel to the snowy mountains as soon as you gain access to it. From the starting campsite, immediately head west and use Hisuian Sneasler to climb up the mountain. Keep moving forward until you reach the Icebound Falls where Riolu can be found. Once there, follow the valley pathway and you will find Riolu on the ground.

How to catch Riolu in Pokemon Legends Arceus

As soon as you reach the Icebound Falls, you will need to watch out for other wild Pokemon such as Machoke who will alert Riolu to your presence. There are several patches of snow-covered grass that you can crouch in to sneak your way through the valley until you find the Fighting-type.

Since this is a late-game area, it will spawn at level 45 or higher. So unless you have a Pokemon higher leveled, we recommend trying to catch the ‘mon using stealth strategies outlined below:

Using the patch of grass, sneak your way closer to Riolu. If you have a Berry or any food item, you can throw it out to distract the ‘mon. Once it goes to eat the food, keep crouching and slowly position yourself behind it. Throw a Great or Ultra Ball at its back and then roll back into the patch of grass. If Riolu breaks from the Ball, you will be hidden in the grass still. Repeat the same steps listed above until you finally catch it.

How to evolve Lucario in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Just like previous games in the series, Riolu evolves into Lucario with a high friendship level. To trigger the evolution, you must evolve it during the daytime.

Unlike past titles, however, Pokemon Legends makes this process a bit trickier to achieve once a ‘mon is already high level. Keeping it in your party while you battle and catch wild Pokemon is the main way you build up points.

If you need to check your friendship status, you can talk to the NPC in front of the Pastures in Jubilife Village. Once you reach a high enough level, rest at a campsite until morning and go to the menu to access Riolu’s evolution.

Where to find Alpha Lucario in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Those looking to get the giant version are in luck as it’s actually pretty easy to find. In fact, the enraged ‘mon is not that far from where you find Riolu in the Alabaster Icelands. Head back to the Icebound Falls.

Instead of walking through the valley, however, make a left and use Sneasler to climb up the frozen waterfall. After scaling up the glacial side of the mountain, follow the path to the right at the top which will lead you to Alpha Lucario. Below are the easiest steps for catching the terrifying variant.

Because Alpha Lucario can be alerted with the tiniest of sounds, players need to keep their distance. Using the crouch function, slowly make your way up to it and then throw an Oran Berry. The Alpha ‘mon will then walk over to pick up the item – this is your time to start moving until you are a few inches behind it. When Alpha Lucario starts to eat the Berry, throw a Gigaton Ball directly at its back and then run away to a safe distance. If the Fighting-type breaks free, equip another Berry and start the process all over again. Using Gigaton Balls on its back will substantially increase its catch rate.

Congratulations! You now have the incredibly powerful Alpha Lucario on your team. The towering version of the Gen IV favorite is a forced to be reckoned with.

