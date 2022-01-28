How to Shiny hunt in Pokemon Legends Arceus: Shiny Charm & odds

In Hisui, Game Freak has implemented a new system that makes searching for Shinies easier than ever. Here is how to Shiny hunt in Pokemon Legends Arceus, and what the odds are for catching the rare ‘mon.

Although a Diamond & Pearl prequel, Pokemon Legends Arceus has some of the series’ biggest changes ever. Game Freak has used the open-world RPG to not only implement new features but also overhaul traditional gameplay as well.

One of the mechanics getting a new spin is Shiny Pokemon. This guide will break down how they work, as well as the best Shiny hunting method that will have you catching the rare variants in no time at all.

What are Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Introduced in 1998’s Gold & Silver, Shiny Pokemon are rare variants of characters that feature an alternate color pallet. In Legends Arceus, they now appear in the overworld.

Game Freak has also added a little jingle that plays out loud when the rare ‘mon is nearby and they also sparkle upon spawning so they shouldn’t be hard to miss!

Shiny odds in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Like previous entries, Shiny Pokemon spawn at a rate of 1 out of every 4,096 encounters in Pokemon Legends Arceus. However, Game Freak has given Trainers several new features that can substantially lower this number and make hunting them much easier.

Popular dataminer and Pokemon expert Anubis revealed further information on the mechanic on Twitter and gave us a complete breakdown of what the rates will be based on various factors. Below is what we find to be the three best rate scenarios:

Mass Outbreaks: 1/158 Pokedex research level 10 of the Pokemon you are hunting, and Mass Outbreak: 1/152 A perfect Pokedex entry of the Pokemon you are hunting, Shiny Charm, and Mass Outbreak: 1/128

Pokedex research level 10 means that you have completed seven square tasks on a Pokedex entry and turned it into Professor Laventon.

means that you have completed seven square tasks on a Pokedex entry and turned it into Professor Laventon. Pokedex research level perfect is when you have completed every single square task on their page.

is when you have completed every single square task on their page. Shiny Charm is a special item that you get when completing a 100% Pokedex .

is a special item that . Mass Outbreaks are a new feature where a single ‘mon will spawn in a group at a random location on the map.

Make sure to check out Anubis’ account for further data.

Shiny hunters will enjoy Pokémon Legends: Arceus! Along with the Shiny Charm, many new mechanics can further improve your chances of finding a shiny from the base 1/4096 rate. Here are your shiny rates as of version 1.0.1. pic.twitter.com/gw4dswDMHS — Anubis (@Sibuna_Switch) January 27, 2022

Best Shiny hunting method in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Based on the data and Shiny rates, we believe that the best method is actually a tie between the new Mass Outbreaks feature on its own as well as having a Pokedex research level 10, a perfect research entry, and the Shiny Charm equipped in Mass Outbreaks.

Those who are early in the game or don’t want to go through the hassle of unlocking the Charm or getting perfect Pokedex entries can get a 1 out of 152 rate just by simply going to an Outbreak.

How to Shiny hunt in Pokemon Legends Arceus

This method we explain below will work if you are just going to a Mass Outbreak with nothing else unlocked or if you have the best odds with the Shiny Charm. The swarm feature is unlocked at the start of the game. When you leave Jubilife Village and talk to the security guard, he will show you the map.

Look for a Pokemon icon on the map which lets you know when a Mass Outbreak is happening and where.

Go to Jubilife Village and save your game. Next, exit the town and speak to the guard to see the map. Look for a Pokemon icon and then travel to it. Once you’ve loaded into the area, make your way to the location of the outbreak. Sneak up on the group of Pokemon and throw Poke Balls at them to catch them. If you are forced to battle, then knock out each Pokemon one at a time which will then force more to spawn in instantly. There will usually be nine to 10 ‘mon that appear. After the spawns stop and there is no Shiny, immediately shut your game down and reload your save. This will put you back to Jubilife Village but the outbreak will still be in the same place. Resetting the game will also reset the spawns. They are determined as soon as you arrive on the map. Repeat this process over and over again until you find a Shiny. If you have the Shiny Charm, a 10 Pokedex rating, and a perfect entry, this method gives you a 1/128 chance to find a Shiny.

Shiny locked Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Even though you can find 90% of the Pokedex in the rare variant, not every Pokemon in Legends Arceus can be Shiny. In fact, compared to the previous entries in the franchise, a large portion of the RPG’s end-game characters are completely Shiny locked.

Here is all the ‘mon who can not be Shiny as of the launch of the game:

Starter Rowlet

Starter Cyndaquil

Starter Oshawott

Unown

Spiritomb

Alolan Vulpix

Chimchar from Request 20

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Heatran

Regigigas

Cresselia

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Enamorus

Dialga

Palkia

Giratina

Arceus

Manaphy

Phione

Darkrai

Shaymin

Rowlet given to you in post-game

Cyndaquil given to you in post-game

Oshawott given to you in post-game

How to get Shiny starters in Pokemon Legends Arceus

While starters Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott can not be Shiny at the start of the game, players can eventually obtain them in their rare variant.

In the post-game, the three ‘mon can be found Shiny in the Space-Time Distortion rifts that pop up across Hisui. However, it’s completely random and extremely rare.

And that is all you need to know about Shiny hunting in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

