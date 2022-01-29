There are certain ‘mon in the Hisui region that only appear or evolve during specific weather. Thankfully, there is a way to manipulate the elements in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

In the Sinnoh origins title, there are four different times of day: morning, midday, evening, and nightfall. Each one comes with a set of weather effects, ranging from sunny and cloudy to pouring rain and snow.

Some ‘mon, like Sliggoo and Thundurus, rely on a certain climate, therefore it is important that you learn how to change the weather in Pokemon Legends Arceus if you want to complete the Hisui Pokedex.

Forcing the weather to change in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can manipulate the climate as soon as the first map becomes fully available to you, and it’s insanely easy to do.

To change the weather in Hisui, follow these steps:

Go to any Base Camp on the map you want specific conditions for. Click on the tent here and you can pick a time of day you’d like to sleep until. Alternatively, you can speak to the Galaxy Member to the left and choose “I want to rest.” Select the time period you want the weather to be in and sleep until then. If it’s not your desired element, select the same time of day again and sleep. Keep doing this until the weather you want happens. It may take a few tries.

Some weather types, especially ones involving wind, can be hard to distinguish. To check what the climate is currently, open your map and look at the symbol next to the name of the location you’re in.

The method also works for forcing a full moon to appear. Just keep switching to nighttime using the steps above until it happens. You can see the current moon phase in the map menu.

This is extremely useful when trying to get Ursaring to evolve into Ursaluna with a Peat Block in the Crimson Mirelands as it will only transform when the moon is full. There’s also a side quest that requires one.

And that’s it! Now you know how to manipulate the weather in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

