Agile & Strong Styles in Pokemon Legends Arceus: differences explained

Game Freak has introduced a new battle system in the Hisui region that gives Trainers more control over their moveset. Here is how Agile Style and Strong Style work in Pokemon Legends Arceus and the best way to use them.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, players will experience a vastly different version of Sinnoh. The Diamond & Pearl origin story takes place in the ancient past long before a Pokemon League was ever established. As a result, the game offers a new battle system that breaks from previous titles in the franchise.

The biggest change introduced by Game Freak is the Agile Style and Strong Style move types. The mechanic gives Trainers a risk and reward opportunity that can turn the tides of a matchup at a moment’s notice. Here is everything you need to know about the new feature.

How to Use Agile Style and Strong Style in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The mechanic is introduced at the start of the game so players won’t have to wait long to unlock it. In every battle, Trainers can either click the L Button to select Agile Style or the R button to choose Strong Style.

In Agile Style, players will do less damage (40%) but will have a chance to use two moves in a row. With Strong Style, your Pokemon will charge up all its strength to deliver a powerful version of the attack to inflict more damage (60%). However, your opponent will now have a chance to use two moves in a row against you.

It should also be pointed out that Strong Style costs double PP for each move compared to Agile which uses the normal amount of Power Points. Here’s how to use the feature:

Enter a battle with a Trainer or Wild Pokemon. Select a move that has a scroll icon next to it. Press either L Button for Agile Style or click the R button for Strong Style. After selecting your style, press A and your Pokemon will automatically execute the new version of the attack based on your selection.

Best way to use Agile and Strong Styles in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Because it delays your next turn, Strong Style is best used as a finishing attack against an opponent that is at 50% health or lower. If you don’t manage to take out your enemy, your Pokemon will likely get hit with two attacks back to back.

Agile Style, on the other hand, is perfect for the beginning of a battle, especially if you have an attack that is super effective against your opponent. Players will be able to chain two effective attacks back to back for devastating damage.

Tankier enemies can also be brought down by using a combination of both Styles. After using Agile first, you can then follow up with Strong to deliver the final blow. If used correctly, you can maximize the amount of damage. The new feature is definitely risk and reward and should be thought out before utilizing.

How to unlock Agile Style & Strong Style moves in Pokemon Legends Arceus

While the mechanic is unlocked at the start of the game, players will be limited by which moves can actually use the feature. In order to use the Style system on an attack, you must master it first.

To master a move, you need to level up your Pokemon. As your ‘mon gets more experience, moves will automatically become mastered when reaching a new level which means they can now use Agile and Strong styles in battle.

Players will be able to tell which moves can use the Style system as the move will have a Scroll icon to the right of the attack’s name.

Trainers can also collect “Seed of Mastery” from defeating Alpha Pokemon and other milestones in the game, but they are rare drops. The item can then be used to automatically make moves compatible with Strong & Agile Style after being turned in to Team Galaxy’s Security Corp’s captain at Jublife Village.

Most moves will become mastered naturally playing the game though, so the special item should only be reserved for rare moves learned by Pokemon at high levels or Tutor moves that are bought from the Security captain.

