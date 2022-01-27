How to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Gen 2’s spiked fish has a new regional form and evolution in the Hisui region. Here’s how to get Hisuian Qwilfish and evolve it into Overqwil in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The Sinnoh origins title is the latest game to introduce regional variants after Sword & Shield and Sun & Moon. Several ‘mon have a new form to add to your Pokedex.

One such Pokemon is Hisuian Qwilfish, which also received a new evolution called Overqwil. Evolving it isn’t so simple, though, as it requires a specific trick.

How to get Hisuian Qwilfish in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can catch the Dark/Poison-type after reaching the Cobalt Coastlands and unlocking Basculegion.

Advertisement

Follow these steps to secure the pesky pufferfish in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

From the Coastlands Camp, head north on your mount toward the two giant horns sticking out of the ocean. Once there, ride north to Lunker’s Lair. There will be a cluster of Hisuian Qwilfish here for you to catch. We’d advise using a Stealth Spray and other catching items to make it easier as it will attack on sight of it sees you.

How to evolve Overqwil in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Now that you’ve secured its pre-evolution, getting the new Pokemon is no simple task. There’s only one way to force the transformation and it takes some work.

Read More: All Pokemon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift codes

You must use Hisuian Qwilfish’s Barb Barrage in Strong Style 20 times for it to evolve. That means it needs to master the move first. Once it has, this is the best way to farm the attack:

Go to the Obsidian Fieldlands at nighttime and look for Drifloon. Qwilfish is resistant to many of its attacks so it is a pain-free way of tallying up the move count. Barb Barrage is also not very effective against the Ghost-type, meaning you can get more than one Strong Style move in per fight. The attack will run out of PP before the 20 times so we’d advise staying close to the base camp so you can run back and heal up easily. Rinse and repeat this method until your ‘mon is ready to evolve into Overqwil.

There you have it. Now you have Overqwil added to your Hisuian Pokedex!

For more Pokemon Legends Arceus walkthroughs, take a look at these:

Advertisement

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to get Pikachu & Eevee Masks | How to get Shaymin Kimono Set | How to catch Shaymin | How to get Baneful Fox Mask | Warden locations | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes