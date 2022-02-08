Pikachu’s pre-evolution can be caught in Hisui but players will have to find its rare spawn. Here’s how to catch Pichu in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Making their debut in Generation II, Baby Pokemon have become one of the most popular characters to catch each time a new Game Freak title releases. Unlike previous entries, however, Trainers will not be able to breed the adorable bite-size ‘mon.

Instead, players will have to find their secret locations spread across the Hisui region’s sprawling map. This guide will break down where to find Pikachu’s pre-evolution and how to catch it.

Pichu location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Trainers will actually be able to find the Electric-type at the start of the game as Pichu is actually located in the first area unlocked in the Hisui region map.

Even though the Baby Pokemon can be caught early on, you will have to get lucky as it can be rare spawn. Below we list the steps to finding the Pikachu pre-evolution:

Pichu can be found in the Obsidian Fieldlands so exit the Jubilife Village gates and travel to the wild area. Once there, fast travel to the Heights Camp waypoint and continue to head down the mountain towards Nature’s Pantry. The Baby Pokemon can be found near a patch of grass that is close to the body of water. Pichu is pretty skittish, so make sure to crouch and approach the ‘mon slowly so that you don’t scare it off. If it doesn’t show up, you will need to exit back to Jubilife Village and re-enter the Obsidian Fieldlands to re-load the spawns. Keep re-loading the map and looking in Nature’s Pantry until you see it.

Pichu can also be found in the Floaro Gardens in the Obsidian Fieldlands. The only other place it spawns is at the Golden Lowlands in the Crimson Mirelands, but that is later in the game.

And that’s where to find Pichu in Pokemon Legends Arceus!

