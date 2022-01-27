How to get Sylveon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Fans of the popular Gen VI ‘mon will be ecstatic to know that the Eeveelution is in the Hisui region. Here’s how to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Since the Sinnoh origins title was announced back in February 2021, the Fairy-type has been high on the list of Pokemon fans want to see in the Hisui region.

Good news – Sylveon can be added to your Hisuian Pokedex, but getting your hands on the beloved ‘mon requires a special evolution technique in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

First things first, you’re going to need an Eevee. If you don’t have one, check out our guide for how to find and catch the Gen I ‘mon easily.

Advertisement

Follow the steps below to evolve the Normal-type into Sylveon in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Level your Eevee to level 18 where it will learn the Fairy-type move Baby Doll Eyes. Make sure the move is equipped by checking its Summary. While you’re leveling it, keep it in your Party at all times. It needs to have a high Friendship Level to be able to evolve, otherwise the prompt won’t appear. You’ll know when the Pokemon is ready to transform when its Poke Ball in your Satchel menu flashes. Click the ‘mon, then choose “Evolve” > “Do it!” to make it morph into Sylveon.

How to check Friendship Level in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To check the Friendship Level of your Eevee in the game, you first need to complete Request 28 in Jubilife Village. This unlocks after beating the first Noble Pokemon.

Finish the request for Belamy, who stands just north of the Pastures, by showing him a Pokemon you’ve befriended before.

Read More: All Pokemon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift codes

Once completed, he will then check the bond between you and a ‘mon any time you ask.

Congratulations – you should now be the proud owner of a Sylveon in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

For more help on your adventure around the Hisui region, check out these guides:

Advertisement

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to get Pikachu & Eevee Masks | How to get Shaymin Kimono Set | How to catch Shaymin | How to get Baneful Fox Mask | Warden locations | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes