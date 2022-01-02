Every Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus: Hisui Pokedex confirmed so far

Game Freak is introducing a handful of new ‘mon in Pokemon Legends Arceus. The Hisui Pokedex will also include beloved classic characters from Kanto and previous Generations. Here is every Pokemon confirmed so far.

Despite being a Diamond & Pearl origin title, players will experience a drastically different version of the Sinnoh region when Pokemon Legends Arceus hits stores on January 28, 2022.

From the all-new Hisui forms to classic characters such as Eevee and Garchomp, here is a breakdown of every Pokemon confirmed to be in the semi-open world Game Freak RPG.

Every Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

While Game Freak has yet to release an official Pokedex for PLA, the Japanese developer has actually given us many hints at what to expect in the form of many trailers released since 2021.

Advertisement

Read More: How to catch Darkrai in Pokemon Legends Arceus



So far we know about around 178 ‘mon that Trainers can expect to find while exploring the Hisui region once the game launches.

Below is a list of every Pokemon that has been spotted in every trailer and promotional footage released so far, as well as characters officially teased in press materials.

Hisui Pokedex

Rowlett

Dartrix

Decidueye

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Oschawott

Dewott

Samurott

Growlithe

Rufflet

Braviary

Stantler

Wyrdeer

Basculin

Basculegion

Scyther

Kleavor

Zorua

Zoroark

Voltorb

Pikachu

Raichu

Happiny

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Zubat

Golbat

Psyduck

Golduck

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Magnemite

Magneton

Onix

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Mr. Mime

Electabuzz

Magmar

Magikarp

Gyarados

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Munchlax

Snorlax

Crobat

Pichu

Bonsly

Sudowoodo

Aipom

Yanma

Yanmega

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Misdreavus

Gligar

Steelix

Heracross

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Swinub

Piloswine

Mamoswine

Remoraid

Octillery

Mantine

Blissey

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Gallade

Nosepass

Probopass

Roselia

Chimecho

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Roserade

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Combee

Vespiquen

Pachirisu

Buizel

Floatzel

Shellos

Gastrodon

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Glameow

Purugly

Chingling

Sunky

Skuntank

Bronzor

Bronzong

Chatot

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Toxicroak

Carnivine

Finneon

Lumineon

Mantyke

Snover

Abomasnow

Magnezone

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Gilscor

Frosslass

Arceus

Shaymin

Darkrai

The above list is not the complete Dex as Game Freak has yet to reveal the final roster of characters. There have also been rumors that PLA will feature a handful of new Pokemon to the series as well as additional Hisui form ‘mon.

Read More: Pokemon Legends Arceus footage confirms new catch XP



Based on the various trailers, it appears that Pokemon Legends Arceus will largely share the Sinnoh Dex features in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Only time will tell though if the semi-open world RPG will also feature the expansive National Pokedex as well.