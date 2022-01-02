Every Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus: Hisui Pokedex confirmed so far

Game Freak is introducing a handful of new ‘mon in Pokemon Legends Arceus. The Hisui Pokedex will also include beloved classic characters from Kanto and previous Generations. Here is every Pokemon confirmed so far.
Despite being a Diamond & Pearl origin title, players will experience a drastically different version of the Sinnoh region when Pokemon Legends Arceus hits stores on January 28, 2022.
From the all-new Hisui forms to classic characters such as Eevee and Garchomp, here is a breakdown of every Pokemon confirmed to be in the semi-open world Game Freak RPG.
Every Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus
While Game Freak has yet to release an official Pokedex for PLA, the Japanese developer has actually given us many hints at what to expect in the form of many trailers released since 2021.
So far we know about around 178 ‘mon that Trainers can expect to find while exploring the Hisui region once the game launches.
Below is a list of every Pokemon that has been spotted in every trailer and promotional footage released so far, as well as characters officially teased in press materials.
Hisui Pokedex
- Rowlett
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Oschawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Growlithe
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Stantler
- Wyrdeer
- Basculin
- Basculegion
- Scyther
- Kleavor
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Voltorb
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Happiny
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Onix
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Mr. Mime
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
- Crobat
- Pichu
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Aipom
- Yanma
- Yanmega
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Misdreavus
- Gligar
- Steelix
- Heracross
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Mamoswine
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Blissey
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Nosepass
- Probopass
- Roselia
- Chimecho
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Roserade
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Pachirisu
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Chingling
- Sunky
- Skuntank
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Chatot
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Toxicroak
- Carnivine
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Mantyke
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Magnezone
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Gilscor
- Frosslass
- Arceus
- Shaymin
- Darkrai
The above list is not the complete Dex as Game Freak has yet to reveal the final roster of characters. There have also been rumors that PLA will feature a handful of new Pokemon to the series as well as additional Hisui form ‘mon.
Based on the various trailers, it appears that Pokemon Legends Arceus will largely share the Sinnoh Dex features in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Only time will tell though if the semi-open world RPG will also feature the expansive National Pokedex as well.
