Game Freak has given players new options for obtaining evolutionary items in the Hisui region. Here’s how to get Evolution Stones in Pokemon Legends Arceus that ‘mon such as Eevee and Growlithe use to evolve.

While Pokemon Legends Arceus takes place in the ancient past, Game Freak has used the open-world title to add modern quality of life features. One of the mechanics changed up is how players can locate the evolutionary items that beloved Kanto ‘mon Eevee needs to evolve into its eight forms.

As Trainers explore the vast wilderness of the Hisui region, they will now have more options for obtaining Evolution Stones. This guide will break down where you can find them and the new methods you can use to collect the highly coveted evolutionary objects.

How to find Evolution Stones in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Ever since Pokemon made its debut with Kanto, certain species such as Eevee have required Evolution Stones to evolve. The special items make their return in Pokemon Legends but are easier than ever to obtain.

Unlike previous titles, Game Freak has included several methods for how Trainers can secure the precious stones.

From the Trading Post to Space-Time Dimensions, we list every location where you can find Evolution Stones in Pokemon Legends.

Trading Post in Jubilife Village

Just past the Galaxy Building in Jubilife City is the Trading Post. The NPC there sells every single Evolution Stone. However, the store will only accept Merit Points for the items.

Trainers can obtain the currency by picking up Lost Satchels on the map and using the Lost & Found menu feature. For a deeper explanation on how to get Merit Points, check out our guide here.

Ginko Guild Cart

To the right entrance of the Galaxy Building is the Ginko Cart. Unlike the Trading Post, the seller actually takes money. The only problem is he sells one item a day and it’s completely random.

It’s worth stopping by every time you are at the village just to see what he has because sometimes it’s an Evolution Stone.

Rocks & ore

A free way to get Evolution Stones is to hurl your Pokemon at any rock or ore you see on the map. They will automatically break out and collect whatever resources there are.

While it’s a rare chance, sometimes they will actually discover one of the evolution items.

Space-Time Distortions

As you progress through the story, Space-Time Distortion rifts will start to appear at random across the region. Not only do these portals spawn rare ‘mon, but they also drop a ton of items.

While Evolution Stones are not guaranteed, they are also more common than not. So it’s definitely worth checking out if you see the purple dome form in the sky.

Ursaluna mount

After you get to the Crimson Mirelands in the story, you will eventually get your second mount Ursaluna. The Hisui Pokemon has the ability to sniff out hidden items.

While it’s rare to find Evolution Stones with this method, the large bear can actually dig them up. So it’s definitely something worth trying if you are spending time on the map.

All Evolution Stones in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Fire Stone

Water Stone

Thunder Stone

Leaf Stone

Ice Stone

Moon Stone

Sun Stone

Shiny Stone

Dusk Stone

Dawn Stone

Oval Stone

And that is everything you need to know about how to get Evolution Stones in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

