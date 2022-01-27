How to get Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The new Flying/Psychic-type has made its debut in the Hisui region. Here’s how to get Hisuian Braviary, including its evolution method and exact location.

Nintendo Switch players are transported to the land of Hisui in the Sinnoh origins title. Here, there are many regional Pokemon that can’t be found anywhere else.

One of these is Hisuian Braviary, which has now swapped its usual Normal/Flying-type for Psychic powers.

How to evolve Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to add the bird to your team until you reach the Alabaster Icelands after beating the fourth Noble Pokemon.

Follow the steps below to obtain the ‘mon in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Advertisement

Once in the Alabaster Icelands, head straight north to Lake Acuity. Braviary’s pre-evolution, Rufflet, will be fluttering about around here. Catch one. It won’t evolve until level 54, so either use Rare or Exp. Candy to boost its level or keep it in your Party until it reaches it. When it’s ready to evolve, its Poke Ball icon will flash. Click “Evolve” > “Do it!” to make it transform.

How to catch Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Alternatively, you can also catch the regional form in the Alabaster Icelands too, but you need Jet Balls which you unlock by progressing your Survey Corps Rank.

Go to Snowpoint Temple which is just east of Lake Acuity. Enter and make your way through to the top. Once there, you’ll see a white triangle structure. Walk up it to the very top. Look out and you’ll see a Hisuian Braviary flying around. Use your Jet Balls and, with good aim, catch it. It may take a few tries so we’d recommend bringing at least 30 Balls with you.

And that’s all there is to it! Now you should be the proud owner of a Hisuian Braviary.

For more Pokemon Legends Arceus guides, check out the links below:

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to get Pikachu & Eevee Masks | How to get Shaymin Kimono Set | How to catch Shaymin | How to get Baneful Fox Mask | Warden locations | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes