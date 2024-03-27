Pokemon Legends Arceus gets great discount at Walmart

You can now save 19% on Pokemon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch at Walmart for a limited time. Explore, catch, and battle in the Hisui region.

Nintendo Switch owners ready to explore the Hisui region from Pokemon lore can currently grab the 2022 release Legends: Arceus for nearly $12 less than usual price, thanks to the discount on Walmart for a limited time.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a groundbreaking addition to the series, seamlessly blending action and exploration with the classic RPG elements that fans have grown to love.

Developed by the renowned Game Freak studio, this game takes players on a thrilling journey through the Hisui region long before the events of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

Article continues after ad

The gameplay is one of the most exciting aspects of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Instead of traditional turn-based battles, players can now engage with Pokemon in real-time by sneaking up on them and throwing Poke Balls with precision.

Article continues after ad

As you explore the vast expanses of the Hisui region, your goal is to create the area’s first-ever Pokedex. This task will require you to observe, catch, and study the various Pokemon that inhabit the land, uncovering the secrets of a long-forgotten era.

With a choice between Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott as your starter Pokemon, you’ll embark on a fun adventure, forging bonds with your Pokemon companions and unraveling the mysteries surrounding the legendary Arceus.

Article continues after ad

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to dive into the captivating world of Pokemon Legends: Arceus at a 19% discount.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.