You can receive free Gift Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus, including Legendaries such as Darkrai. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to get them and locations.

The Hisui region tells the story of Sinnoh’s origins, tasking players with putting together the very first Pokedex that becomes the one we all know and love today.

To help fill it out, there are certain Gift Pokemon that can be obtained for free in Pokemon Legends Arceus, making your journey to becoming the top researcher that little bit easier.

How many Gift Pokemon are in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

At the time of writing, there are only two confirmed Gift Pokemon in Legends Arceus, both of which require you to have save data from another Pokemon title on your Nintendo Switch.

There will no doubt be more in the Hisui region so we’ll update this guide with the full list once the game releases and more information comes to light.

Gift Pokemon list in Pokemon Legends Arceus

All Gift Pokemon locations in Pokemon Legends Arceus

How to get Darkrai Gift Pokemon

To get Darkrai, you need to have a save file from either Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl on the Nintendo Switch console you’re playing Legends Arceus on. Once you have this, follow the below steps:

For the Dark-type to spawn, you need to have beaten the main storyline and had the credits roll. You can’t get it beforehand. Once you’re back in the game, head to Jubilife Village. Speak to an NPC who will give you a special research request. Accept the mission to reveal where the Mythical is located.

How to get Shaymin Gift Pokemon

To get Shaymin (in its Land Forme), a Pokemon Sword or Shield save file is required. Again, it needs to be on the same console you’re playing Legends Arceus on. If you have one, here’s what you need to do:

Like Darkrai, you need to finish the main story first and have watched the end credits. After the credits are finished and you return to the game, go to Jubilife Village. Talk to an NPC who will task you with beating a special research request. Shaymin will appear once you’ve done it.

We will update this guide with more details once the game is available and we know more.