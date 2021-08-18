Pokemon Legends Arceus: All new Pokemon & Hisuian forms confirmed so far

Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes Trainers to a pre-Sinnoh region known as Hisui, and there are going to be several new evolutions and regional forms to catch on your journey!

While many Trainers are currently looking forward to the Shining Diamond and Brilliant Pearl remakes in November, hype is already rising for Legends: Arceus, the open-world adventure that’s set in a time before people lived in harmony with Pokemon.

While the Diamond and Pearl remakes are mostly faithful remakes of the Sinnoh region games, it’s been confirmed that Legends: Arceus will feature brand new Pokemon, including evolutions of current ‘mon and new Hisuian regional forms.

Advertisement

We’ll keep this list updated as new details get announced in the future, but for now, here’s every new Pokemon, evolution, and regional form that we know will appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus so far.

Contents

Basculegion

Basculegion is an evolution of the Unova region’s Basculin with a very dark backstory: It only evolves after being possessed by the souls of other Basculin that have perished while making the journey upstream.

Trainers will be able to swim on Basculegion’s back to travel through the region’s lakes and rivers, thanks to this Pokemon’s powerful swimming abilities. It’s an unusual Water/Ghost-type.

Advertisement

Wyrdeer

Wyrdeer is an evolution of the Johto region’s deer Stantler that has strong ties to the local people of Hisui and has been respected in the land since ancient times. It’s confirmed to be a Normal/Psychic-type.

Read More: Pokemon Legends Arceus preorder guide

The fur on this Pokemon’s beard, tail, and legs is often used to make clothing to keep the people of Hisui warm in the winter. Trainers can also ride on Wyrdeer’s back to travel quickly across the land.

Hisuian Braviary

The majestic Hisuian form of Braviary, a species originally from the Unova region, comes to Hisui in the winter and can use its screeches with Psychic power to generate shockwaves and attack other Pokemon.

Advertisement

As you may have guessed from this information, Hisuian Braviary will be a Psychic/Flying-type.

Hisuian Growlithe

Kanto region’s favorite Growlithe will also get a Hisuian regional form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This adorable Fire/Rock-type is described as a very wary Pokemon that’s overly protective of its territory.

Soft fur insulates its body so it can thrive in the chilly region of Hisui, while the horn on its head is made of easily broken rock, so it only uses it to attack enemies when absolutely necessary.

That’s everything we know about the new and regional ‘mon appearing in Legends: Arceus! For the latest news and leaks, check out our dedicated Pokemon home page.