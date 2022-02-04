If you’re wondering where to find Bonsly in Pokemon Legends Arceus, we’ve got the locations you need to visit and some tips on how to make it spawn when you get there.

Catching ’em all is more important than ever in Pokemon Legends Arceus, where you’re tasked with completing the ancient Hisui region’s first-ever Pokedex, but some species are incredibly difficult to find.

Aside from the obvious Legendaries and pseudo-Legendaries like Garchomp that are always hard to get, there are some Pokemon that you wouldn’t expect to be so elusive, including the Rock-type Bonsly.

There are only two locations across the Hisui region that Bonsly can spawn, and it won’t always be there. Below, we’ve included the locations you should visit for the best chance to find one.

Where to find Bonsly in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are two locations where you can find Bonsly in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Cloudpool Ridge in the Crimson Mirelands.

in the Crimson Mirelands. Celestica Ruins in the Coronet Highlands.

For the purpose of this guide, we’re going to look at Cloudpool Ridge as you’ll get access to it first. Fast travel to Brava Arena or Diamond Settlement and head to the southern part of the Cloudpool Ridge area.

We’ve marked the area on the map below where Bonsly can potentially spawn.

While this is one of the only places you can find a Bonsly, they won’t always appear, as they’re very rare encounters. If you don’t find one, simply go back to Jubilife Village then return to Cloudpool Ridge again.

There’s also a very small chance of finding a Bonsly by destroying shaking ores in this area, so it’s a good idea to also keep an eye out for those while walking around.

Based on our own experience, it might take you quite a while to find a Bonsly, so have some patience – and make sure you don’t scare it off or accidentally defeat it when you do find one!

How to evolve Bonsly into Sudowoodo in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Bonsly is one of a few Pokemon species that need to know a specific move before they can evolve.

In order to evolve Bonsly into Sudowoodo, it will need to know the move Mimic, which it learns at Level 29. Keep it in your party when exploring, catching, and battling, and it will level up in no time.

Once your Bonsly reaches Level 29, make sure it has Mimic equipped and you’ll be able to evolve it by selecting it in the Satchel menu. You’ll know it’s ready because the Poke Ball next to it will be flashing.

Now that you know how to find Bonsly and evolve it, check out some of our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

