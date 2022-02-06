Where to find Munchlax in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Baby Pokemon is notorious for being difficult to catch in the Sinnoh region, and it’s no different in Hisui. Here’s how to find and catch Munchlax in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Snorlax’s pre-evolution has always had a reputation for being hard to track down. In Diamond & Pearl, it had a single-digit rarity rate and could only be found in Honey Trees.

While that method isn’t the same in the Hisui region, it is still a rare spawn and it may take some trial and error before you can get it to show up.

Munchlax location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You can add the Baby Pokemon to your team early on in the Sinnoh origins title as it spawns in the Obsidian Fieldlands. As soon as the bridge to the Heights Camp opens up, you’ll be able to catch it.

It’s not as simple as it sounds, though, as its low spawn rate can cause headaches. Follow the below steps to find Munchlax in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

After loading into the Heights Camp, head directly east and jump up the side of the rocks here with your Wyrdeer mount. You’ll be in the west side of Deertrack Heights. This is where the ‘mon is known to be. Roam around the area for a while and if it doesn’t appear, go back to Jubilife Village and load in again to reset the map spawns. Eventually, you will run into one. Be very quiet, crouch, and use a Stealth Spray to take it by surprise from behind with a Great Ball or better for the best catch chance. The Pokemon can also make a rare appearance at the Snowfall Hot Spring in the Alabaster Icelands.

Now you’re the proud owner of a Munchlax in the Hisui region – congratulations!

