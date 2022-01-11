Pokemon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift codes – Free rewards in 2022

Pokemon Legends Arceus players can bag themselves some free content in the Nintendo Switch game with Mystery Gift codes and rewards. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to redeem.

Like Sword & Shield and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Pokemon Legends Arceus features the Mystery Gift option which allows trainers to download prizes like ‘mon and Poke Balls via the internet.

Most of the codes and rewards have expiry dates so you’ll need to act fast if you want a certain piece of content for free in your game. Check below for everything you can receive right now.

Advertisement

Contents:

How to claim Mystery Gift codes

At the time of writing, it is unclear how exactly players can redeem their Mystery Gift codes. That said, the process was almost identical in Sword & Shield and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, so it’s likely it will follow the same format.

We’ll update this once the method is confirmed, but if it follows previous games, this could be how to claim them:

Boot up Pokemon Legends Arceus. Open the main menu. Click ‘Mystery Gift’. Select ‘Get with Code/Password’. Type in the code. For Mystery Gifts that don’t need a code, simply hit ‘Get via Internet’ instead.

Mystery Gift codes for Pokemon Legends Arceus

These are all the free gifts currently available in Legends Arceus. Some codes require specific methods to obtain such as preordering:

Mystery Gift codes Mystery Gift reward Expiry date No code needed – Get Via Internet Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set May 9, 2022, 4:59 PM PST No code needed – Get Via Internet Baneful Fox Mask May 9, 2022, 4:59 PM PST Amazon US/JP preorder exclusive – unique code emailed to you Garchomp Kimono Set May 16, 2022, 4:59 PM PST Nintendo eShop preorder exclusive – unique code emailed to you 30x Heavy Ball May 9, 2022, 4:59 PM PST

There are also free gifts you can get if you own a save file for Sword & Shield and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. Check out our Gift Pokemon guide here.

Advertisement

Expired Mystery Gifts

Once codes and rewards have started to expire, we’ll add a list here to save you from typing in useless ones.

At the moment, though, no Mystery Gift content has expired.

How to unlock Mystery Gift in Pokemon Legends Arceus

It is currently unclear when the Mystery Gift feature will be available in Legends Arceus, but we do know that it can be unlocked after approximately two hours of game time.

Whether it’ll be unlocked automatically after reaching a certain point in the story or if you have to do something specific is unknown. We’ll update once we know.

All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to get Pikachu & Eevee Masks | How to get Shaymin Kimono Set | How to catch Shaymin | How to get Baneful Fox Mask | Warden locations | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon