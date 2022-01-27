How to evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Dark/Ice-type has a new form and evolution in the Hisui region. Here’s how to find and catch Hisuian Sneasel and how to evolve it into Sneasler in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Just like Alola and Galar before it, the Hisui region is home to many regional forms in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Hisuian Sneasel is one of them. Now a Fighting/Poison-type, it evolves into a brand-new ‘mon using a very specific evolution method.

How to catch Hisuian Sneasel in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The earliest you can get the Gen II ‘mon is in the Coronet Highlands after quelling the third Noble Pokemon.

Once you’re there and you’ve unlocked the Sneasler mount, follow the below steps:

From the Mountain Camp, head directly west until you reach Celestica Trail. In the west section of this area, you’ll see a pond at the top of a waterfall. Hisuian Sneasel is here. It will attack you on sight if it sees you so use a Stealth Spray to crouch and sneak behind it, throwing a Great Ball or better to catch it successfully. You can also find it at Avalugg’s Legacy in the Alabaster Icelands later in the game. There is an Alpha variant here too.

How to evolve Sneasler in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To evolve the Pokemon into Sneasler, you need a Razer Claw item. Some Hisuian Sneasel can drop this upon being caught or defeated in battle.

Alternatively, you can buy one with Merit Points from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village for 1,400 points.

Once you have the evolution item, Sneasel will be ready to evolve in the daytime. Simply click the Razer Claw in your inventory and use it on the ‘mon to make it transform.

