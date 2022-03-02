Wondering where to find Happiny in Pokemon Legends Arceus? It’s not easy to catch, but our location guide should help.

Baby Pokemon are some of the hardest creatures to find in Legends Arceus, as they usually have very low spawn rates, can only be found in a few specific locations, and they’ll run away if they see you approaching.

While the Normal-type Happiny is a little easier to get than others like Bonsly or Togepi, you’ll still need to know the best locations to visit in the game in order to catch one and fill out your Hisuian Pokedex.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to catch Happiny and evolve it into Chansey and Blissey.

Contents

Where to find Happiny in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are four locations where you can find Happiny in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Oreburrow Tunnel at the Obsidian Fieldlands.

at the Obsidian Fieldlands. Obsidian Falls at the Obsidian Fieldlands.

at the Obsidian Fieldlands. Hideaway Bay at the Cobalt Coastlands.

at the Cobalt Coastlands. Avalanche Slopes at the Alabaster Icelands.

For the purpose of this guide, we’re going to focus on Hideaway Bay at the Cobalt Coastlands, as you’ll get access to this location first. We also found a Happiny here on multiple occasions.

We’ve marked Happiny’s spawn location on the Legends Arceus map below:

While this is one of the few places you can find a Happiny, they won’t always appear, as they’re very rare encounters. If you don’t find one, simply go back to Jubilife Village then return to Hideaway Bay again.

Advertisement

The easiest way to spot any potential Happiny roaming around this area is to look out for the much larger Blissey, as Happiny will never stray too far from it.

How to evolve Happiny into Chansey in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To evolve Happiny into Chansey, you’ll need to give it an Oval Stone to hold during the Daytime. There’s no minimum level for this evolution, so you can do it as soon as you have the required item.

You can get an Oval Stone by talking to Vessa after collecting 5 Wisps. Alternatively, there’s a small chance (around 10%) of Happiny or Chansey holding one when you catch them in the wild.

Advertisement

How to evolve Chansey into Blissey in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To evolve Chansey into Blissey, you’ll need to reach high Friendship with it. You can achieve this by winning battles with Chansey, leveling it up, and throwing it out to smash rocks or shake fruit trees.

Reaching high Friendship level can take quite a while, so you’ll need to have patience. There’s no easy way to check Friendship level, but you’ll know Chansey is ready to evolve as the Poke Ball next to it will flash.

That’s everything you need to know about Happiny! Check out some of our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

Advertisement

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to catch Shaymin | Mystery Gift codes | Agile & Strong Styles explained | How to get Garchomp | All Unown locations | All Wisp locations | Shiny hunting guide | How to get all three starters | Mass Outbreaks guide