How to get Hisuian Zorua & Zoroark in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Gen V’s tricky fox and its evolution both get new forms in the Hisui region. Here’s how to get Hisuian Zorua and evolve it into Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The pair are part of a handful of new regional forms exclusive to the Sinnoh origins title, including Voltorb, Growlithe, and more.

Hisuian Zorua is hidden off the beaten track, though, so you need to hunt it down if you have any hopes of evolving it into Zoroark.

Hisuian Zorua location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Normal/Ghost-type is hiding in the Alabaster Icelands in the Hisui region. You cannot access this area until late in the game’s story.

Follow the steps below to get your hands on the fox in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Head directly north from the Snowbound Camp to get to Bonechill Wastes. There are two ice caves in this area, accessed via a hole in the ground you just drop into. You can’t miss them as they look like blue pools of water. Hisuian Zorua can be found in either of the caves. They will attack on sight if they see you. To catch one, use a Stealth Spray, crouch, and make your way behind the Pokemon, throwing a Great Ball or better at its back for a higher catch rate.

How to evolve Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Unlike other Hisui ‘mon, Zorua doesn’t require any specific tricks or methods to trigger its evolution.

Simply just raise it to level 30 and its Poke Ball will flash in the menu, letting you know it’s ready to transform.

Either keep it in your Party or feed it Exp. or Rare Candy to level it up. You’ll have your Hisuian Zoroark in no time at all.

