How to get all three starters in Pokemon Legends Arceus without trading

Trainers in the Hisui region can obtain all three starters without having to trade with other players. Here’s how to get Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The Sinnoh origins title doesn’t use the traditional starters from Diamond & Pearl. Instead, it trades Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup for a trio made up of different Generations.

Usually, you would have to trade to get your hands on all three starter ‘mon, but you can actually add them to your team without trading in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

How to get all three starters in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are two ways to get all three starters in the Hisui region but they don’t unlock until the post-game so look away now if you don’t like spoilers!

To obtain the Pokemon easily, follow these steps:

Method #1: Professor Laventon

After the credits have rolled at the end of the game, you will return to Jubilife Village. Once you’re free to roam around again, enter the Galaxy Building. Go into the first room you see and then make a left into the room next to it. Speak to Professor Laventon here who will congratulate you and give you the two starters you didn’t pick at the start of your adventure.

Method #2: Space-Time Distortions

Once you’ve beaten the main story and returned to Jubilife Village after the credits, the three starters will begin to appear in Space-Time Distortions at random. Rowlet and its evolutions can appear in ones in the Coronet Highlands. Cyndaquil and its evolutions can show up in Distortions in the Crimson Mirelands. Oshawott and its evolutions can spawn in rifts in the Alabaster Icelands.

If you choose the Space-Time Distortions method, know that the spawn rate for the starters is incredibly rare so prepare to grind unless you’re lucky.

