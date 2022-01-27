How to get Hisuian Growlithe & Arcanine in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The adorable new form of the Gen I Fire-type is only found in one place in the Hisui region. Here’s how to find Hisuian Growlithe in Pokemon Legends Arceus and how to evolve it into Hisuian Arcanine.

Like Alola and Galar before it, Hisui introduces a handful of new regional forms to the Pokedex that can’t be caught anywhere else.

Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine are just two of many and are some of the easiest to obtain in Pokemon Legends Arceus, though you need to know where to look.

Hisuian Growlithe location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Before attempting to get the Hisuian ‘mon, you need to have unlocked the Cobalt Coastlands. This happens after beating the second Noble Pokemon.

Growlithe is in a very specific location, so follow the steps below to find it:

From the Beachside Camp, head north until you reach a ramp that leads up the mountain. Ride up it to the top and then make an immediate left while riding on Wyrdeer and jump onto a platform with some Paras on it. In the top of this area, jump further up onto a wide mountain and then go left again until you reach Windbreak Stand. Here, you’ll see a flat mountaintop with one or two Hisuian Growlithe roaming around on it. They will attack you if they see you, so either bring some stun items or crouch quietly and throw a Great Ball or better from behind to catch one easily.

How to evolve Hisuian Growlithe into Arcanine in Pokemon Legends Arceus

To evolve the Fire/Rock-type into Hisuian Arcanine in the Sinnoh origins title, you need a Fire Stone. They can be found at random by breaking ore with your Pokemon, digging up the ground with Ursaluna, and in Space-Time Distortions.

If you have any Merit Points from finding Lost Satchels, you can also buy one from Simona at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village for 1,000 points.

Simply use the Fire Stone on Growlithe and it will evolve into its final form.

And there you have it! Now you have an adorable Hisuian Growlithe to adventure around Hisui with.

