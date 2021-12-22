Yoimiya banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

The Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner rerun will give travelers another chance to unlock Inazuma’s resident firework enthusiast, so here’s everything we know about her release date and the characters that will join her.

Genshin Impact’s Yoimiya banner released back in the game’s 2.0 update, but that doesn’t mean the 5-star bow user won’t make another appearance. In fact, Genshin Impact’s upcoming Ganyu, Xiao, Zhongli banner reruns demonstrate that 5-star characters will always be obtainable once again.

Yoimiya is a powerful Pyro user who dominates the battlefield with fiery ranged attacks that melt through waves of enemies. It’s because of this high damage output that Yoimiya is ranked as one of the best Genshin Impact characters in the game, which makes her banner rerun all the more appealing.

Advertisement

Whether you’re hoping to unlock the Frolicking Flames when her banner returns or just wish to max out her constellations, then our Yoimiya banner hub has you covered.

Contents

Yoimiya banner rerun release date in Genshin Impact

The Yoimiya banner rerun has yet to receive an official release date, which means players could expect to see her return after the 2.5 update. After all, current leaks have found that Ganyu, Xiao, Zhongli, and Raiden Shogun will all be getting reruns in the 2.4 and 2.5 updates.

It’s certainly a busy time for Genshin Impact reruns, so those aiming to add Yoimiya and her allies will need to save up plenty of Primogems. While details surrounding Yoimiya’s rerun banner have been scarce, we’ll update this section as soon as we get more information.

Advertisement

Yoimiya banner 4-star characters

Yoimiya’s banner characters have yet to be revealed announced, but miHoYo will announce which 4-stars will join her as we get closer to her return. All the previous characters that received a rate up in Yoimiya’s banner can be found below:

Sayu (Anemo)

Diona (Cryo)

Xinyan (Pyro)

So, there you have it, everything we know about the Yoimiya banner rerun. Make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides below for all the latest updates:

Kuki Shinobu leaks | Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks | Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons