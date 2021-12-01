Ganyu banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

The Ganyu banner rerun is one of the most highly-anticipated rereleases in Genshin Impact, so find out when you can unlock the Plenilune Gaze and which 4-star characters are included.

Ganyu is is a 5-star bow character who dominates the battlefield with critical Cryo-based attacks, eliminating grouped enemies in a single hit. It’s because of this high damage output, that Ganyu continues to be one of the best characters in Genshin Impact.

As the emissary and secretary for the Liyue Qixing, Ganyu is known for her dedication to helping others. While the game’s Ganyu banner was initially released during the Version 1.2 update, many Genshin Impact players will have missed the opportunity to unlock her.

Fortunately, travelers will once again get the chance to spend their Primogems on the Ganyu rerun banner. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of her rerelease.

Ganyu banner rerun Genshin Impact

Ganyu has proven incredibly popular amongst Genshin Impact players, particularly those that enjoy running Freeze or Melt comps. Things are also speculated to get even better for Ganyu, when Shenhe gets added to the game.

Read More: Best Ganyu Genshin Impact build

Not only will this character help provide even more Cryo damage to the battlefield, but she will also help buff Ganyu’s damage even further. As a result, many players will be wanting to add the 5-star bow unit to their roster when the Ganyu rerun is announced.

The Plenilune Gaze deals ranged and AoE Cryo damage, which enables her to melt through grouped enemies and constantly apply pressure to the game’s toughest bosses.

Ganyu rerun banner release date

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for the Ganyu rerun banner, but one Genshin Impact leaker has speculated that she could be available in the 2.5 update. This means the 5-star Cryo user would release alongside Yae Miko – the Chief Priest of Inazuma’s Grand Narukami Shrine.

Currently, Genshin Impact’s Version 2.4 update is rumored to release in January 2022, with current speculation stating that 2.4 will run from January 5 to February 15. That means there should be plenty of time for players to save all the Primogems they need to unlock Ganyu when her rerun appears.

Ganyu banner 4-star characters

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will appear in the Ganyu rerun, but MiHoYo will reveal all the characters when we get closer to her official release date. Ganyu’s previous banner included the following characters:

Noelle (Geo)

Xingqiu

Xiangling

For now, that’s all the information we have on the upcoming Ganyu rerun. We’ll be updating this page as soon as miHoYo reveals further details. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides:

