Zhongli banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

The Zhongli banner rerun will soon be available in Genshin Impact if recent leaks are to be believed, so find out when you can unlock the Geo polearm user and which 4-star characters will be joining him.

Genshin Impact’s Zhongli is a 5-star polearm character who pummels his foes with Geo-based attacks, while also shielding his allies from danger. Not only is Zhongli capable of unleashing some ludicrous damage, but he also ensures your team remains healthy throughout the toughest of fights.

As the vessel of the Geo Archon, Morax, Zhongli will stop at nothing to ensure Teyvat’s villains don’t go unpunished. It’s because of high versatility and incredible damage, that the Geo Archon remains one of the best Genshin Impact characters.

While the game’s Zhongli banner was initially released during the Version 1.1 update, many Genshin Impact players are still waiting to add him to their team. Fortunately, travelers will once again get the chance to spend their Primogems on the Zhongli rerun banner. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of his rerelease.

Zhongli banner rerun release date

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for the Zhongli rerun banner, but one Genshin Impact leaker has speculated that he could be available in the 2.4 update. This means the 5-star Geo user would release alongside Shenhe and Yun Jin – the latest character to join Genshin Impact.

The renowned leaker currently doesn’t know whether Zhongli will run alongside Shenhe, but they are certain that he will make an appearance in 2.4. This update could also see the rerelease of Ganyu as well, so it will likely be a busy patch for those looking to add some familiar 5-stars to their team.

Currently, Genshin Impact’s Version 2.4 update is rumored to release in January 2022, with speculation stating that 2.4 will run from January 5 to February 15. That means there should be plenty of time for players to save all the Primogems they need to unlock Zhongli when his rerun launches.

Zhongli banner 4-star characters

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will appear in the Zhongli rerun, but miHoYo will reveal all the characters when we get closer to her official release date. Zhongli’s previous banners included the following characters:

Xinyan (Pyro)

Chongyun (Cryo)

Razor (Electro)

Yanfei (Pyro)

Noelle (Geo)

Diona (Cryo)

For now, that’s all the information we have on the upcoming Zhongli rerun. We’ll be updating this page as soon as we have further details. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides:

