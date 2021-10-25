How many people play Genshin Impact? Player count tracker (October 2021)

Genshin Impact absolutely exploded in popularity right out the gate when it was released in September 2020. But how many people still play it now in October 2021?

miHoYo’s action RPG has been a hit success ever since it came out, and it’s almost impossible to go on social media and not see at least one person talking about it, whether it’s a tweet or it’s Trending.

With its gorgeous graphics and impressive pool of characters, it’s easy to see why it’s charmed so many players. But with such a great start, do as many people still play it months later?

How many people play Genshin Impact?

According to stats tracking site activeplayer.io, Genshin Impact has had an average of 53,601,142 players in the last 30 days, at the time of writing on October 25, 2021.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, it’s apparently a 7% increase from active players in September 2021, with almost 3.5 million more than last month.

And almost nine million people play per day across Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.

How does Genshin Impact compare to competitors?

With such a wide range of other online games like Destiny and Final Fantasy XIV, here’s how their daily player counts compare to Genshin Impact, courtesy of MMO Population:

Final Fantasy 14: 3.25 million

Old School RuneScape: 2.81m

World of Warcraft: 2.22m

Destiny 2: 1.43m

Roblox: 441,181

As you can see, miHoYo’s RPG knocks its competitors out of the water with its 8.9 million active players. The closest behind it is FFXIV with 3.25m.

We will continue to update this article every single month with the accurate active player count for Genshin Impact, so check back in November to see how it’s faring.

