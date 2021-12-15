Raiden Shogun banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

The Raiden Shogun banner rerun could release in Genshin Impact much sooner than anticipated, so read on to find out when you can unlock the Electro Archon and which 4-star characters will be alongside her.

The Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun banner rerun is one of the most highly-anticipated reruns in the game. As Inazuma’s Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun is known for her incredible power and supportive abilities that deliver deadly AoE shockwaves.

Raiden Shogun is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact. This is largely down to her Elemental Skill (Eye of Stormy Judgment), which enables her to buff her allies’ damage and unleash coordinated attacks alongside them.

Advertisement

Not only does this make her a great pick for those looking to beat the Spiral Abyss, but she is also a great addition to any team looking quickly rush down bosses. If you have yet to unlock the Electro Archon, then here’s everything we know about Raiden Shogun’s banner rerun.

Contents

Raiden Shogun banner rerun release date in Genshin Impact

According to recent Genshin Impact leaks, the Raiden Shogun banner rerun will release in the 2.5 update. This means the 5-star Electro character could release alongside Yae Miko – the chief priest of Inazuma Grand Narukami Shrine.

Read More: Genshin Impact leak reveals first look at Dendro character

According to renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @Ubatcha1, Raiden Shogun will be a weekly boss in 2.5 and both Ayato and Yae will utilize her item drops. It’s because of this addition and her wider involvement in the story that Raiden is rumored to get a re-run in 2.5.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact’s 2.5 update is currently expected to release in February, with the 2.4 update speculated to run from January 5 to February 15. This means there will be plenty of time for travelers to save Primogems for the Raiden Shogun banner rerun.

Raiden Shogun banner rerun 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will appear in the Raiden Shogun banner rerun, but miHoYo will reveal all the characters when we get closer to her official release date. Raiden Shogun’s previous banner included the following characters:

Kujou Sara (Electro)

Xiangling (Pyro)

Sucrose (Anemo)

For now, that’s all the information we have on the Raiden Shogun rerun. We’ll be updating this page as soon as we have further details.

Advertisement

In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides:

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks | Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons