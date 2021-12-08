Xiao banner rerun in Genshin Impact: Release date, 4-star characters, more

Genshin Impact leaks have discovered that Xiao could be getting his own rerun banner, so find out when you can unlock the Anemo polearm user and which 4-star characters will be joining him.

The Xiao banner rerun could be coming to Genshin Impact sooner than expected, which is great news for travelers that have yet to unlock him. Xiao is a 5-star polearm character who uses Anemo abilities to sweep his foes off their feet, sending them hurtling into the sky and plunging them into the ground below.

Xiao is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact, particularly for those looking for a great DPS unit with decent mobility. As an Adeptus and a member of the five foremost Yakshas, Xiao is familiar with Teyvat’s bloodthirsty enemies.

Originally, Xiao was available in the game’s Version 1.3 update, which introduced the Invitation to Mundane Life event wish. However, this godly character could now be making his much-needed return, so here’s everything you need to know ahead of his rerelease.

Xiao banner rerun release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to give an official release date for the Xiao rerun banner, but a number of Genshin Impact leakers have speculated that he could be available in the 2.4 update. This means the 5-star Geo user might end up running alongside the Zhongli and Ganyu reruns.

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update is also expected to see the release of Shenhe and Yun Jin – two new characters that were recently announced. Currently, Genshin Impact’s Version 2.4 update is rumored to release in January 2022, with speculation stating that 2.4 will run from January 5 to February 15.

Xiao banner rerun 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

It’s currently unknown which 4-stars will appear in the Xiao rerun banner, but miHoYo will reveal all the characters when we get closer to his official release date. Xiao’s previous banner included the following characters:

Diona (Cryo)

Beidou (Electro)

Xinyan (Pyro)

For now, that’s all the information we have on the upcoming Xiao rerun banner. We’ll be updating this page as soon as we have further details. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides:

