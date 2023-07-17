Diablo 4 DLC: Which character class will arrive next?

The character classes in Diablo 4 that launched with the game are unlikely to be the only ones we get to use as more are released over time. The question is, which other Diablo classes will arrive in Diablo 4 as DLC?

While Diablo 4 DLC has been confirmed by Blizzard, we’re yet to find out what it will entail. It’s likely to continue the story after the ending of Diablo 4 – and we’re likely to see the return of one or all of the Prime Evils at some point. However, Blizzard hasn’t confirmed if we’ll be getting any more character classes to play as in the Diablo 4 DLC, at least not yet.

Article continues after ad

The good news is that we normally get at least two new classes added to a game in Diablo DLC and Diablo 4 is the biggest entry in the series yet, so there’s reason to be cheerful. The question is, who will it be? Diablo 4 oddly has only used returning classes, some of which haven’t been playable since the original Diablo. This makes it the first Diablo game not to create any brand new classes like Diablo 2, 3 and even Immortal did before it.

While we’re confident Diablo 4 will get some more character classes added, we don’t know who they’ll be. However, with some evidence-based reasoning, we can speculate on who could make an appearance. We also believe we can rule out some of the below contenders.

Article continues after ad

Warrior

Blizzard Entertainment The Warrior would go on to become Prince Aiden – then Diablo himself.

(Diablo 1) The Warrior was the standard melee class in the original Diablo as opposed to the more roguish and magical classes that were also on offer. The Warrior class has largely been phased out in both lore and gameplay. From a character class point of view, the Warrior has been replaced by other classes like the Barbarian, the Paladin, and the Crusader, making them essentially redundant. In the lore, the Warrior of Diablo 1 was Prince Aiden of Tristram who went on to become the Dark Wanderer, and later, a tragic conduit for Diablo’s return in the sequel.

Wizard

Activision Blizzard The Wizard is a lot like the Sorcerer.

(Diablo 3, Immortal) Another unlikely class to return in any future Diablo 4 DLC, the Wizard is too similar to the Sorcerer, in that both classes make use of elemental magic to damage their enemies. The Wizard was introduced in Diablo 3 and used again in Diablo Immortal, replacing the Sorcerer and Sorceress classes from Diablo 1 and 2. While technically the Wizard and Sorcerer are different classes, hailing from different schools of elemental magic in Sanctuary, they’re too alike to be in the same game.

Article continues after ad

Bard

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo Hellfire was an unofficial expansion.

(Diablo 1: Hellfire Expansion) The Bard was a class added in the unofficial Hellfire Expansion of Diablo 1. As that content was unofficial the Bard is likely uncanon. However, Blizzard officially introduced the other Hellfire character, the Barbarian in Diablo 2 and continued to use the class in Diablo 3, Immortal, and 4. So never say never, but we think the Bard is one of the most unlikely character classes to be added in future Diablo 4 DLC. The Bard even recycled the Rogue’s character models, making them even less interesting.

Amazon

Blizzard Entertainment The Amazon is a master of spears and bows.

(Diablo 2) Amazons are powerful female warriors that are masters of fighting with bows, javelins, and spears. They largely replaced the Rogue class in Diablo 2, yet coincidently, became allies with the Rogue Order of the Sightless Eye during the game’s first Act. As Diablo games now give players the choice of gender, playing as an Amazon would be problematic, as a male Amazon may be too similar to the Barbarian. Also, their skills and fighting style are used by the returning Rogue in Diablo 4, making the Amazon class unlikely to return.

Article continues after ad

Assassin

Blizzard Entertainment The Assassin only ever appeared in the Diablo 2 expansion.

(Diablo 2) The Assassins are masters of martial arts who use their claw weapons to tear foes apart with ease. They made their debut in the Diablo 2 expansion, The Lord of Destruction but the Assassin we play as made an appearance as an NPC before this. This character class also borrowed from the Rogue class and was later expanded upon and replaced by the Demon Hunter in Diablo 3. Due to this reason, and the fact that the Rogue is back in Diablo 4, we find the return of the Assassin improbable.

Demon Hunter

Blizzard Entertainment The Demon Hunter was a fan favorite in Diablo 3 and Immortal.

(Diablo 3, Immortal) Capable of dual-wielding crossbows, launching explosives, placing traps, and casting shadow magic. The Demon Hunter is a combination of the Assassin and Amazon classes, essentially replacing both. The class was popular in both Diablo 3 and Immortal and would be likely to return, however, the Rogue largely fills their position in Diablo 4. We wouldn’t fully rule out seeing them again though.

Article continues after ad

Witch Doctor

Blizzard Entertainment The Witcher Doctor is one of the missing classes not available at Diablo 4’s launch.

(Diablo 3) Witch Doctors channel the powers of Voodoo to summon spirits and undead creatures to attack foes and do their bidding. The class was essentially Diablo 3’s replacement for the Necromancer but proved to be less popular. Eventually, the Necromancer was added to Diablo 3 as DLC by popular demand. As the Necromancer is back in Diablo 4 this could mean there’s no room for the Witch Doctor, but both Nephalem were able to coexist in Diablo 3, so it’s possible. However, we think there are more likely contenders.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Monk

Blizzard Entertainment The Monk topped many tier lists.

(Diablo 3, Immortal) Now we’re getting into the character classes most likely to make an appearance in Diablo 4 DLC. Monks are disciplined fighters with agile offense and impressive defensive skills, meaning they’re extremely versatile in hand-to-hand combat. They’ve also stolen some of the Assassin classes’ moves and gear. The Monk was popular in Diablo 3 and Immortal with builds often topping tier lists in both PvP and PvE. The class also has no contemporary in Diablo 4, meaning they could easily be added as DLC.

Article continues after ad

Paladin

Blizzard Entertainment The Paladin was a Holy Warrior in Diablo 2.

(Diablo 2) A melee-orientated warrior who uses auras and holy magic to boost their strength and cripple foes. The Paladin mostly replaced the armor-clad Warrior class but with the zeal of holy light guiding their path. The class could slot in well in Diablo 4, especially considering the Inarius religion that’s sprung up since Diablo 3. While the class was mostly replaced by the Crusader in Diablo 3 and Immortal, it could be time to check in on the Paladin order.

Crusader

Blizzard The Crusader is a classic tank in Diablo 3.

(Diablo 3, Immortal) An offshoot of the Paladin class, the Crusader is a hybrid caster/tank that makes use of heavy armor while wielding a flail, sword, and a great shield. But their main weapon is their righteousness using this and sheer force of will to smite heretics and demons alike. The class was used in Diablo 3 and Immortal instead of the Paladin. We genuinely believe one of these two classes will return in the Diablo 4 DLC. The only question is, will it be the Crusader or the Paladin?

Article continues after ad

Blood Knight

Blizzard Entertainment The Blood Knight is the first new class since Diablo 3 DLC.

(Diablo Immortal) A vampiric class currently exclusive to Diablo Immortal – at least for now. The Blood Knight is the first new Diablo class since the Diablo 3 DLC unveiled the Crusader back in 2014. Blizzard released the class in Diablo Immortal a matter of weeks after the launch of Diablo 4. Therefore, you’ve got to think that the devs have considered the possibility of adding this blood-sucking demon slayer to the latest sequel. While this would still be considered a returning class, it would at least be something Diablo 1, 2, and 3 didn’t have. Hopefully, Blizzard has big plans for The Blood Knight.

A New Character Class

Every Diablo game has introduced brand-new character classes, apart from Diablo 4. Both Diablo 2 and 3 introduced several new classes, even if some were essentially reskins or inspired by previous classes. While fans of Diablo 4 may be eager to see who will return, there’s every possibility we’ll get a brand new class in expansions.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 DLC could even add classes from those that we’ve met, but never played as, such as the Templar, Scoundrel, or Enchantress. We could even play as an Angel or Demon for the first time, now that the alliances between the forces of Heaven and Hell have become more convoluted. Whatever happens, we’re confident that the existing character classes in Diablo 4 are just the beginning.

In the meantime, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4