Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer Builds

Diablo 4’s Sorcerer class is a magical cauldron of possibilities and spellbinding wizardry. Sorcerers use all the elements and to maximize your damage output, we’ve whipped up the top Sorcerer builds you should be using.

Blizzard fans have already had a huge Diablo 4 taster thanks to the exclusive beta. With the ability to reach a high level and test out how the new gameplay is shaping up ahead of release, players have been testing out the classes in the game — including the popular Sorcerer class.

Having the best build is crucial when it comes to combat as you don’t want to be walking into a stacked dungeon with forces overwhelming your uninformed Sorcerer.

To help you out, whether you’re a newcomer or a long-time vet, here is our best Sorcerer build in Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment The primary skills

How to use the Sorcerer in Diablo 4: Is the Sorcerer good?

Invest wisely in your Mana points and sit back as you effortlessly unleash ferocious flurries of fire at unsuspecting, hapless hordes while you kick your feet up in Diablo 4. There’s a lot of diversity in the Sorcerer class but we’d recommend finding your favorite skills and investing heavily in them so that you’re familiar with your skills and can do more damage early on.

Given that the game is only in its early beta testing, it’s hard to gauge how much interest there is in the Sorcerer at present. Once the full game does release, we’ll be sure to keep you up-to-date with all the latest pick rates and show you how popular the Sorcerer is proving to be.

Blizzard Entertainment The Diablo 4 Sorcerer is available in the beta.

Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer skill overview

If you’re having fun with Diablo 4’s Sorcerer class but need a helping hand when it comes to the skill tree, we’ve got you covered:

Active skills

For our highly recommended Diablo 4 Sorcerer Active skills, check them out here:

Arc Lash: Generate arc lightning in front of you; every 10 swipes stuns enemies for two seconds.

Generate arc lightning in front of you; every 10 swipes stuns enemies for two seconds. Chain Lightning: Chains between enemies (up to six times).

Chains between enemies (up to six times). Frost Bolt: Throws a bolt of frost that deals damage and chills foes.

Throws a bolt of frost that deals damage and chills foes. Frost Nova: Freeze enemies around you for two seconds.

Freeze enemies around you for two seconds. Incinerate: Channel a beam of fire; damage per second (DPS) increases over time.

Channel a beam of fire; damage per second (DPS) increases over time. Meteor: Strike a wide area and burn the target location.

Passive skills

Diablo 4’s Passive skills are highly important to keep on top of, so here are our best recommendations:

Elemental Attunement: Reduces the cooldowns of defensive skills

Reduces the cooldowns of defensive skills Glass Cannon: Another viable option for extra DPS, though you also take more damage in return.

Activision Blizzard A Sorceress prepares to battle Lilith’s minions.

Best Sorcerer build

As Diablo 4 is only in its beta stage, most builds haven’t been discovered or invented by the players yet. However, going off the beta, we can confirm that the Fire Mage is the most overpowered Sorcerer build that players can build.

Therefore, we recommend focusing your efforts on learning and upgrading the following skills:

Fire Bolt

Fireball

Teleport

Hydra

Firewall

Inferno

Those who played Diablo 3 will remember the Firebird and Fire Hydra Wizard builds were often ranked highly, we imagine similar builds will always do well in Diablo 3, be it in PvP or PvE.

Alternative Sorcerer builds

Of course, you could build a Sorcerer that makes use of a range of skills rather than simply focusing on one element. Beware though, you don’t want to create a build that’s a Jack of all trades and a master of none.

Therefore, we’d recommend a Balanced Sorcerer build, one that uses one primary element for attacks but also uses a second for enemies that are resistant to that element.

That wraps up everything we know about the best Sorcerer build in Diablo 4, and if anything changes, we’ll be sure to update our build – so keep checking back.

In the meantime, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

