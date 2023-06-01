Diablo 4 DLC: Everything we know about new story updates and content

Diablo 4 lore is a sacred topic in the community, and Blizzard’s fourth mainline game is set to expand upon the Diablo story in fresh ways. As well as the main game, will the looter RPG hybrid be adding any DLC post-release?

DLC, like microtransactions, is a familiar topic when it comes to the launch of a new game. Blizzard’s Diablo 4 represents over 25 years of legacy and esteem the series has built up to this point and the trademark story has somehow become even darker.

The fragile world of Sanctuary has become home to a whole host of monstrous demons. Chaos is on the horizon and long-time fans have another rollercoaster of twists and turns and loot to boot. Despite all the work that has gone into Diablo 4, questions are already being asked about its future, and that’s where we step in.

Is Diablo 4 going to have DLC?

Previous Diablo games featured paid Expansion Packs that progressed the story and offered two new character classes to play as. It would appear that Diablo 4 will be featuring paid DLC later in its lifespan, however, it’s unknown if the game will follow a similar format to Diablo 2 and 3.

In a Forbes interview with Rod Fergusson, Diablo 4 General Manager, and Joseph Piepiora, Associate Game Director, they explained the company’s plans. They commented that the title’s seasonal content will not directly influence the overarching narrative, which will be saved for paid expansions.

However, the devs have also said that the game will receive “new story content every three months,” which would imply that Diablo 4’s story will evolve alongside the free and premium Battle Passes. It’s possible that only minor story progression will occur during the seasonal updates, and major story changes will be saved for larger DLC packs or expansions.

Long-time fans of Diablo 3 will already be familiar with this idea anyway. After Diablo 3’s release, Reaper of Souls arrived later down the line and progressed the story in a very significant way. This was then followed by the release of the Crusader and Necromancer character classes.

With Diablo 4’s story ending on two colossal and game-changing cliffhangers, all signs point to Blizzard keeping the game’s story going with both seasonal storylines and fully-fledged story DLC in some form.

