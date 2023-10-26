Major Diablo 4 expansion details have been uncovered by data miners

Diablo 4’s first expansion may have been blown wide open thanks to data miners. A title and some new mechanics were just some of the discoveries.

Diablo 4 is in the early stages of its second seasonal content update and players are finding it to be a massive improvement. Players love the new Blood Harvest events and the updates to Mount controls.

While the Seasons are fantastic developments for filling out the game, players are growing increasingly eager for Diablo 4’s expansions. The wait shouldn’t be long according to General Manager Rod Ferguson who says that Blizzard has plans for annual expansions.

According to IGN, we might have our first details of a Diablo 4 expansion after some data miners did some impressive digging. The most exciting tidbit is the name: Lord of Hatred.

Blizzard Entertainment So far, Mephisto has only shown up as the bloody wolf but that might change in the Diablo 4 expansion.

If the information can be relied upon, it looks like this Diablo 4 expansion will center on Mephisto. This makes a lot of sense when you consider his prominent role in the base game’s story.

In fact, Diablo 4’s story gave some adequate setup for potential entanglements with all of the Prime Evils. We could see expansions for Diablo and Baal too.

The data miners also revealed fragmented information about other aspects of the expansion. They’ve found reference to the returning region of Kurast and a new Mercenaries mechanic that allows you to fight and level alongside NPC companions.

Lastly, they managed to track down details of a new class that may be coming to Diablo 4. Spiritborn could just be a placeholder name and there isn’t much info beyond that aside from a suggestion that it will have some sort of nature theme.

Blizzard Entertainment Will the other Prime Evils get Diablo 4 expansions of their own?

Players should be hesitant to expect that every single detail of these leaks will make it into the final product of course. This data mine focused on the information present in an alpha build for the 2.0 update and could be subject to change along the way.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye out for more details about the inevitable Diablo 4 expansion as they crop up. To follow along, be sure to check out all of our Diablo 4 coverage.

