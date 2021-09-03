All Diablo 4 Classes: From Druid to Barbarian

As Lilith’s evil continues to take hold of Sanctuary, these are the classes that you’ll have to master in Diablo 4 to bring the Daughter of Hatred down for good.

The highly anticipated Diablo 4 may be somewhat thin on details, but one of the few things we know about are the game’s classes.

With Blizzard confirming that five playable characters will be available at launch, slowly but surely information is crawling out of the shadows about Sanctuary’s future heroes.

So stay awhile and listen, and let’s take a look at all of the current Diablo 4 classes, as well as what we know about their involvement in bringing down Lilith.

Contents

How many classes are there in Diablo 4?

While there will be five classes available when the game releases, at the moment we only have details regarding four of them.

Importantly, while you’ll only be able to pick from these five at launch, that doesn’t mean more classes won’t be released. In Diablo 2, the Assassin and Druid joined the fray as part of the Lord of Destruction expansion, and Diablo 3 added the Crusader as part of Reaper of Souls. The Necromancer also made a reappearance in Diablo 3 in the purchasable bundle, Rise of the Necromancer.

Currently, we know that players will be able to choose from:

Barbarian

Druid

Rogue

Sorceress

All Diablo 4 Classes

Barbarian

Transcending all of the Diablo games, the tanky Barbarian will be making a reappearance in Diablo 4. Perfect for those with an aggressive playstyle, the Barbarian is a master of double-handed weapons. Combining his fearsome tools with ability-enhancing war cries and buffs, he’ll be on the front lines of the fight against Lilith.

Druid

Making his first reappearance since Diablo 2, the Druid returns with his menagerie of animal companions. With a design that allows you to focus on summoning creatures or wielding elemental skills, the Druid is the happy medium between ranged aggressive play and front-line fighting.

Rogue

While the Rogue hasn’t been seen in-game since the original Diablo, her playstyle is similar to that of Diablo 2’s Assassin or Diablo 3’s Demon Hunter. Utilizing the bow as her primary weapon, alongside a collection of deadly knives and trap equipment, the Rogue is perfect for dealing huge amounts of damage from afar and being able to get out without a scratch.

Sorceress

Back to sling spells and take names, the Sorceress has appeared in every Diablo game – but under a few different disguises. Initially being male in Diablo, she then transformed into the Wizard in Diablo 3. Coming into the sequel, though, she’s back in black and ready to wipe out mobs from afar with her elemental-based skills.

What will Diablo 4’s fifth class be?

Judging by the five starter classes we’ve seen throughout the years, normally we see 2 mages, 2 tanks, and an assassin. Going off of this, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a shielded character inspired by Diablo 2’s Amazon or Crusader join the fray.

Personally, though, we’d like to see the return of the melee-focused Monk. Introduced to Diablo in Diablo: Hellfire, and making a reappearance in Diablo 3, the melee-focused stealth master offers a gameplay style unlike any other.

So that’s everything we know about Diablo 4’s playable classes. Looking to pick up some tricks in advance? We’ve got a list of class guides for Diablo 2 Resurrected right here:

