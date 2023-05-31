Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up

Are you thirsty for power in Diablo 4 and eager to level up as fast as possible? We’ve prepared this comprehensive guide to help you maximize your XP gains, level up quickly, and truly unlock the potential of your chosen character.

Navigating the dark world of Sanctuary can be a daunting task, but implementing our tips will undoubtedly help you level up faster in Diablo 4. Whether you’re a seasoned Diablo player or a newcomer, you’ll want to accelerate your journey, ensuring that every demon you encounter in the game quakes in fear.

You should always remember to enjoy the rich lore and immersive world that Diablo 4 has to offer, but if you can go out of your way to incorporate some of our methods, then it will stand you in good stead. With this in mind, here are the ultimate ways to level up fast in Diablo 4 and gain XP rapidly.

How to level up fast in Diablo 4

Kill all enemies

Every enemy you slay in Diablo 4 grants you XP, it’s as simple as that. So if you’re just out and about in the Sanctuary strolling through a mountain, take care of any wolves, skeletons, or any other foe you come across as every little helps! Of course, there will be times when you ignore enemies or rush past them on your horse, but always bear in mind you’ll need to slay demons if you’re to grow in power.

It also pays to take part in the random World Events you find scattered around Sanctuary. These are usually identifiable by a red circle on the map and often involve slaying a bunch of enemies or some other task. Such events provide some high-level gear as a reward, not to mention a boatload of XP!

Choose the right Difficulty Level

The World Tier system in Diablo 4 directly impacts the amount of XP you receive. Playing on higher difficulties yields more XP per enemy, but remember – the demons will be much more formidable. Balance your skill level with the challenge, and if you’re comfortable, always try to push for a tougher challenge if you feel comfortable enough.

In time, you’ll naturally outgrow the first World Tier, maybe before you’ve even completed the game. If that happens and you feel like more of a challenge, approach the Inarius statue and select a higher World Tier. However, you’ll need to complete a Capstone Dungeon to unlock some. Be aware, that the game levels with you, so enemies will always be at a similar level to you and other players in your session.

Descend into Dungeons

Dungeons are a central feature in Diablo 4, filled with powerful enemies and even more potent rewards. Clearing dungeons not only rewards you with XP but also provides you with high-tier loot, making yourself a more fearsome proposition for all those who lie in wait.

Many of the dungeons around the map offer permanent rewards, some unique to the character class. It pays to complete as many as possible, but prioritize the ones that suit your build and playstyle. Some will offer rewards that make grinding levels much easier.

Complete all Quests

Quests in Diablo 4 are another excellent method for accumulating XP. Main quests, side quests, and even bounty quests – all offer generous XP rewards. In truth, completing quests is the best way to grind levels in Diablo 4. As you level up, the level requirement of quests increases too, meaning you’re always guaranteed a decent chunk of XP at the end.

Pay attention to the quest givers scattered throughout Sanctuary and make sure to complete every quest you come across to maximize your XP gains. These are usually found in towns and settlements marked by a (!) sign. Side quests are optional, but represent the best way to level up your character and acquire some high-end loot.

Group Up with Other Players

Join forces with other players in Diablo 4’s multiplayer mode. Teaming up with other adventurers not only helps you take down tougher enemies but will offer an additional Party XP bonus – which is a nice little cherry on top.

Even if you’re not knee-deep in demons with your allies, everyone benefits from XP when party members complete a quest or kill enemies, so it’s a great way to earn some passive levels. Just be sure to pull your weight in battle!

Use XP Boosts

Last but not least, keep an eye out for any XP boosts in Diablo 4. It’s been confirmed by Blizzard that they will feature and these boosts will increase the XP you can obtain for a limited period of time.

These can usually be found in the form of Shrines boost XP for a few minutes, when you activate one, kill as many enemies as possible to maximize the benefit of the buff.

