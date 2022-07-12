Diablo Immortal tier list: Best character classes for PVP and PVE in Season 2

Sam Smith . 12 minutes ago

Diablo Immortal Season 2 is here, but which character should you choose? Here’s a breakdown of every class ranked for PVP and PVE with Diablo Immortal’s tier lists.

As in other games like Diablo 3, some characters stand out more than others depending on the Season. With Diablo Immortal now in Season 2, it’s time to break down the game‘s characters into Diablo Immortal’s tier lists and work out who’s the best demon slayer – at least for now.

We’ve ranked each of the classes in Diablo Immortal for Season 2, then provided a tier list of which builds work best for both PVP and PVE. This way, not only will you be able to select the best characters this Season, you’ll know exactly where to use them.

Blizzard Entertainment Which Diablo Immortal characters are top of the tier list in Season 2.

Diablo Immortal Season 2: Best classes ranked

Below, we’ve listed all of Diablo Immortal’s character classes from best to worst in PVE and PVP. Bear in mind, that this is simply based on the current rankings for Season 2 and is liable to change next Season.

This means, that by Season 3, the rankings could look very different. So, if your favorite classes aren’t scoring well this Season, fear not, they may be Diablo and his brother’s worst nightmare next Season.

Remember, if you think you’re going to have more fun playing with a lower-tier character, then go for it. Diablo Immortal’s Seasons exist for fun. The tier list is simply here as a guideline to which classes are the most effective now and is in a constant state of flux.

Best classes for PVE

Our Diablo Immortal tier list is separated into classes with S-Tier representing the current most powerful builds available in Season 2. We’ve broken it down by character class and build, the higher the tier, the more powerful each is considered.

The best PVE characters in Diablo Immortal Season 2 are as follows:

Tier Class S-Tier Demon Hunter, Barbarian, Crusader A-Tier Necromancer, Wizard B-Tier Monk

Best Classes for PVP

Looking to slay some other players as well as some demons? The best PVP characters in Diablo Immortal Season 2 are as follows:

Tier Class S-Tier Crusader, Barbarian A-Tier Monk, Necromancer, Wizard B-Tier Demon Hunter

As you can see, just because a character is effective in PVE doesn’t mean they’re as useful in PVP and vice versa. While the Demon Hunter absolutely slays it against Diablo’s minions, they are less effective against other enemies of evil.

The Monk is less effective in PVE, but really comes alive when used in PVP sessions. So, take the rankings into consideration, but most of all, play with the characters you most enjoy.

So there you have it, the best Diablo Immortal classes for Season 2.

