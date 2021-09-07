Diablo 2: Best builds for Paladin in Resurrected

Diablo 2’s Paladin has quite a few builds that are perfect for either PvP or PvE situations while still being plenty of fun to play. Here are the best Paladin builds in Diablo 2.

Since Diablo 2 Resurrected largely keeps the original game intact, there will be plenty of players picking up the game where they left off as some might be looking to catch up on the game’s many build options.

The first decision you’ll make is which of the seven classes you’ll want to choose to embark on your mission to save Sanctuary from the forces of evil.

If you choose to go the Paladin route for one of your characters, be ready to lay down some hurt (and auras) that could swing the battle to your favor.

Is the Paladin right for me?

Unlike Barbarians who pummel with their brute strength, the Paladin creates their own strengths by buffing their attributes or weakening their opponents.

Paladin builds vary depending if you want to be the lifeline for your party or the main driver for smashing opponents as they come – needless to say, you have a ton of options to experiment with.

Diablo 2 Paladin: Best builds

Holy Fire Auradin

This build deals a ton of damage, though it tends to wane in Diablo 2’s highest difficulty. Still, running this kind of Paladin with the help of Conviction will let you dish out plenty of damage with Holy Fire aura.

As such you’ll want 20 points in Conviction, Resist Fire, Holy Shield, and Salvation. Then you’ll want at least 1 skill point in Zeal, Sacrifice, Smite, Holy Bolt, Blessed Hammer, Charge, Might, Holy Freeze, Thorns, Sanctuary, and, of course, Holy Fire.

For most Paladin builds, you’re going to want only spend enough stats in Strength to get gear, some in Dexterity to get max block, and the rest into Vitality to survive for longer.

The Hammerdin

This build is a classic setup for Paladins since it can just hammer out a ton of damage in no time at all. This is an all-in build for players who aren’t afraid of things getting a little messy.

First you’re going to want the Enigma Rune Word to get in and out of hordes quickly. Then you want about 20 points in Blessed Hammer, Vigor, Blessed Aim, Concentration, and Holy Shield.

Make sure to put some points in Strength until your equipment can round out your need for it, along with Dexterity to have block maxed out and Vitality to survive hells hoards.

Fistadin (FOH)

A build centered around the Fists of Heaven spell can put PvP challengers in their place. This build excels at exploiting those with low resistances and defensive stats.

For this one you’re going to want to max out Fist of the Heavens, along with Holy Shock and Holy Bolts. You’ll also want to skill up some secondaries like Sacrifice, Charge, Zeal, Smite, Vengeance, Conversion, Blessed Hammer, and Holy Shield.

You’ll also want at least one skill point in Might, Holy Fire, Holy Freeze, Thorns, Sanctuary, and get Conviction to at least level 12.

As for your stats, you just need as much Strength to equip your best equipment, Dexterity only as much to get maximum block chance, if you prefer to have it. Then dump the rest in Vitality to survive for longer.

Zealot

This is for builds that revolve around Zeal and bolstered by Fanaticism. This is a great build for PvE but not really going to go far for PvP.

You’re going to want to have as much Strength here to equip your highest gear, then some Dexterity to get at least to 75% block chance. The rest of your points can go into Vitality to survive for longer while relying on equipment to get you enough mana rather than spend on Energy.

You’re going to want 20 points in Zeal, Sacrifice, Defiance, Holy Shield, and Fanaticism. Then spend a skill point in Might, Smite, Holy Bolt, Blessed Aim, Charge, Concentration, and Blessed Hammer.

These Diablo 2 builds for Paladins should have you covered whether you want to PvE or PvP in the game. Make sure to check out the rest of Dexerto’s D2: Resurrected coverage to get clued in other classes and build with our guides:

