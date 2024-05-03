Subtle change in Diablo 4’s Season 4 patch makes endgame gambling “worth it”

Diablo 4’s Season 4 patch completely overhauls the game’s loot mechanics. Amongst some massive changes, a seemingly small adjustment to Obol gambling might have flown under the radar.

Blizzard has finally revealed the definitive changes coming to Diablo 4 Season 4: Loot Reborn in the latest set of patch notes for the game. It was a long road to get here with the developers launching the first-ever Public Test Realm (PTR) so that players themselves could have a say in the itemization overhaul.

Fortunately, it looks like the Diablo 4 development team has left the incredibly powerful builds from the PTR intact. Alongside this, there are a tonne of changes to the level of input players have when upgrading and altering their gear.

Article continues after ad

Amidst these major changes from the Diablo 4 Season 4 patch, one minor adjustment to the Curiosities Vendor’s inventory might be the most impactful. It’s not just us thinking this either.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Season 4 patch changes Purveyor of Curiosities

This particular change was mentioned in the recent Campfire Chat going over the Season 4 changes and the gist is that items acquired by gambling with Obols at the Curiosities Vendor follow the rules for item drops. This means that their item power scales with the player’s level and that they have a chance to come with the new Greater Affixes.

In practice, this new change allows level 100 players to bet Obols on items guaranteed to hit the max item level of 925. Farming obols and rolling for Legendary gear that also has the chance for boosted Affixes.

Article continues after ad

This process makes it way easier to hunt for desirable gear in a single easy transaction. As opposed to more taxing efforts like running multiple Helltides or Nightmare Dungeons.

Players on the Diablo 4 Subreddit have highlighted this new change as “an excellent quality of life improvement”. A small adjustment to breathe new life into a relatively forgotten mechanic as “gambling is now worth it in the endgame”.