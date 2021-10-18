Best Diablo 3 Witch Doctor Builds: Season 24

Looking for the best Diablo 3 Witch Doctor builds coming into Season 24? Here’s everything you need to know to creep out the competition.

Of all Diablo 3’s classes, the Witch Doctor remains probably the most bizarre. Shrouded in a veil of secrecy with an aptitude for summoning some of the game’s most gruesome creatures, the character offers a wide range of playstyles.

She’s just as fierce as she is straight up weird, though. Her entourage of beastly creatures and ability to tear through the enemy hordes without taking so much as a scratch make her a pretty powerful choice.

Looking to master the Witch Doctor? Here’s everything you need to know to get started during this season of Diablo 3.

Is the Witch Doctor for me?

If you’ve got a strong stomach and fancy unleashing an array of terrifying creatures upon your opponents, then the Witch Doctor is for you. Juggling raw damage with healing spells and buffs, this mysterious shaman is perfect for players who prefer to remain on the back lines.

Diablo 3’s Witch Doctor is a very unique class, though, so classic mage players we’d recommend you try out the spell slinging Wizard instead.

Is the Witch Doctor good in Diablo 3 Season 24?

A quick glance at Maxroll.gg’s main tier list shows that the Witch Doctor lags behind their fellow heroes in terms of powerful builds. Loitering around B Tier, they’ll have to call on the spirits for a little bit more help next season.

Best Diablo 3 Witch Doctor Build: Season 24

This season, the Mundunugu Spirit Barrage build continues to reign supreme.

Reliant on players having the Mundunugu’s Regalia Armour set, you’ll need to a do a bit of exploring before this build can work for you.

Active Skills

Below are all of the Spirit Barrage build’s Active Skills, but in order to weave them together in an epic one shot that enemies won’t see coming, be sure to maximize your Critical Hit Chance & Damage, Cold Damage and Attack Speed when building your character.

Skill Rune Spirit Barrage Phantasm Locust Swarm Pestilence Spirit Walk Severance Big Bad Voodoo Ghost Trance Soul Harvest Languish Pirahnas Piranhado

Passive skills

In terms of your passives, you’ll want to have:

Rush of Essence

Grave Injustice

Swampland Attunement

Blood Ritual

Confidence Ritual

Creeping Death

Item Build & Ethereal Weapon

To unlock the Witch Doctor’s true potential, you’ll need a decent set of armor and some ceremonial blades to sacrifice your enemies to the spirits:

Item Type Name Helm Mundunugu’s Headdress Shoulders Mundunugu’s Descendant Chest Mundunugu’s Robe Gloves Mundunugu’s Rhythm Bracers Lakumba’s Ornament Belt Captain Crimson’s Silk Girdle Pants Mundunugu’s Decoration Boots Mundunugu’s Dance Ring 1 The Ring of Emptiness Ring 2 The Compass Rose Amulet The Traveler’s Pledge Main-Hand Weapon Arioc’s Needle* Off-Hand Weapon Gazing Demise

* Arioc’s Needle is an Ethereal Weapon, so can only be used during Season 24. It can be swapped out with The Barber or Sacred Harvester, but if you’re lucky enough to get it you should use it!

Follower

As much as the Followers can be seen as rather irritating on your journey, Season 23 overhauled how the work entirely, making them a little bit more important to your build path.

The Templar and Enchantress are the two best options to accompany your Witch Doctor, with the Enchantress inching out. For Greater Rifts the Templar acts as the perfect battering ram alongside your creatures, while on the whole the Enchantress gives you some much needed Cooldown Reduction.

Alternative Diablo 3 Witch Doctor builds

When it comes to Season 24, the above build is really the only viable option for the Witch Doctor, otherwise you’re starting to slip even further down into the C Tier. Therefore, we really would suggest going with the Mundunugu Spirit Barrage build.

So that’s it for our Diablo 3 Monk Builds for this Season! Hoping to become a Season 24 champion? Be sure to check out our guides:

