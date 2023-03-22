Best Diablo 4 Barbarian Builds

Diablo 4’s Barbarian is a returning class and fan favorite but is this melee meat-castle worth using against Diablo’s minions, and what’s the best Barbarian build in Diablo 4?

Thanks to the Diablo 4 beta, we’ve had a good look at the Barbarian class and spent several hours testing out their skills to a high level. Out of all the classes in the game, the Barbarian is the most physically strong, relying on weapon mastery and pure strength to bash their foes into dust. If you’re the sort of player who enjoys controlling a one-man/woman army, then the Barbarian class will be perfect for you.

The Barbarian made their debut in the Hellfire Expansion of the original Diablo and Harrogoth Highlanders have been in every Diablo game since. However, there is more than one way to skin a demon, and the Barbarian comes with a variety of builds, so picking the right one for you is crucial if you’re going to survive the legions of Hell. Here are the best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4.

Contents

Blizzard The Barbarian is the most powerful melee class in Diablo 4.

How to use the Barbarian in Diablo 4: Is the Barbarian any good?

As we’ve only had access to the Diablo 4 beta so far, the meta is still very much in its infancy, but when it comes to pure melee battle prowess, the Barbarian is the best class to use in the game so far. Out of all the character classes, the Barbarian is the one most suited to close-quarter combat damage and places less reliance on spells or AOE skills.

The class has been criticized for being less powerful than previous Barbarians such as in D2, D3, and Diablo Immortal, but this may simply be a beta issue. It’s also hard to compare them with other classes on this front, as the Barbarian is the only melee-only class. It will be interesting to see how they compare to the Druid, and if Diablo 4 adds a Crusader class at some point – another tank character.

Best Diablo 4 Barbarian skill overview

Here’s a breakdown of all the Barbarian’s skills, from Basic, Defensive, Fury, Brawling, Weapon Mastery, and Ultimate skills:

Barbarian Basic Skills

Bash: Bash the enemy with your weapon, dealing damage. After bashing enemies 4 times, your next Bash will Stun for 1.25 seconds, this increases to 2 seconds if using a Two-Handed weapon. Generates 10 Fury.

Enhanced Bash: Damaging a Stunned enemy with Bash grants you 5% Base Life as Fortify. Double this amount when using a Two-Handed weapon.Battle Bash: Damaging a Stunned enemy with bash generates an additional 3 Fury, or 4 Fury if using a Two-Handed weapon.Combat Bash: After Critically Striking 4 times with Bash using a Two-Handed weapon, your next Core or Weapon Mastery Skill will Overpower. (Overpowering deals bonus damage based on the sum of your current Life and Fortified Life)Flay: Flay the enemy, dealing damage and inflicting Bleeding damage over 5 seconds. Generates 9 Fury.

Enhanced Flay: Flay has a 10% chance to make the enemy Vulnerable for 2 seconds. Double this chance when using a Two-Handed weapon.Battle Flay: When Flay deals direct damage to an enemy, they take 10% increased Bleeding damage from you for the next 3 seconds.Combat Flay: When Flay deals direct damage to an enemy, you gain 3% Damage Reduction and 4 Thorns for 3 seconds. This stacks up to 4 times.Frenzy: Unleash a rapid flurry of blows, dealing damage with each pair of hits. If Frenzy hits an enemy, its Attack Speed is increased by 20% for 3 seconds, up to 60%. Generates 4 Fury.

Enhanced Frenzy: While Frenzy is granted a 60% bonus Attack Speed, it also generates 2 additional Fury.Battle Frenzy: While Berserking, your other Skills gain 5% Attack Speed for each stack of Frenzy you have.Combat Frenzy: You gain an 8% Damage Reduction for each stack of Frenzy you currently have. Lunging Strike: Lunge forward and strike an enemy for damage. Generates 9 Fury.

Enhanced Lunging Strike: Lunging Strike deals 30% increased damage and Heals you for 2% Maximum Life when it damages a Healthy enemy.Battle Lunging Strike: Critical Strikes with Lunging Strike grant you Berserking for 1.5 seconds.Combat Lunging Strike: Lunging Strike also inflicts Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.

Activision Blizzard The Barbarian returns along with the Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer, and Druid.

Barbarian Fury Skills

Double Swing: Sweep your weapons from opposite directions, dealing damage with each weapon. Enemies caught in the center are damaged by both. Fury cost: 25

Enhanced Double Swing: If Double Swing damages a Stunned or Knocked Down enemy, gain 15 Fury.Furious Double Swing: Using Double Swing while Berserking grants 2 additional seconds of Berserking.Violent Double Swing: Hitting an enemy with both hits of Double Swing makes them Vulnerable for 1 second.Endless Fury: Basic Skills generate 5% more Fury when using Two-Handed weapons.

Hammer of the Ancients: Slam your hammer down with the fury of the Ancients, dealing damage to a concentrated area. Fury cost: 35

Enhanced Fury of the Ancients: Gain 3% more Fury for 5 seconds for each enemy damaged by Hammer of the Ancients, stacking up to 10 times.Furious Hammer of the Ancients: Hammer of the Ancients deals 1% additional damage for each point of Fury you had when using it.Violent Hammer of the Ancients: After Overpowering with Hammer of the Ancients, you deal 30% more damage for 2.5 seconds.Pressure Point: Your Core Skills have up to a 10% chance to make enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds.

Rend: Cleave enemies in front of you, dealing damage and inflicting Bleeding damage over 5 seconds. Fury cost: 25

Enhanced Rend: Dealing direct damage with Rend extends the duration of Vulnerable on enemies by 2 seconds.Furious Rend: Direct damage with Rend grants 4 Fury per enemy hit, up to a maximum of 20 Fury.Violent Rend: Rend deals 12% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.Upheaval: Tear into the ground with your weapon and fling debris forward, dealing damage. Fury cost: 40

Enhanced Upheaval: Upheaval has a 20% chance to Stun all enemies it damages for 2.5 seconds.Furious Upheaval: Dealing direct damage to an enemy with a Skill that is not Upheaval causes your next cast of Upheaval to deal 8% increased damage, stacking up to 10 times.Violent Upheaval: If Upheaval damages at least 2 enemies, you gain Berserking for 2 seconds, increased to 3 seconds if it damages at least 4 enemies.Whirlwind: Rapidly attack surrounding enemies for damage. Fury cost: 20 per second.

Enhanced Whirlwind: Gain 1 Fury each time Whirlwind deals direct damage to an enemy or 3 Fury against Elite enemies.Furious Whirlwind: While using a Slashing weapon, Whirlwind also inflicts 20% of its Base damage as Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.Violent Whirlwind: After using Whirlwind for 2 seconds, Whirlwind deals 30% increased damage until it is canceled.

Barbarian Defensive Skills

Challenging Shout: Taunt nearby enemies and gain 40% Damage Reduction for 8 seconds.

Enhanced Challenging Shout: While Challenging Shout is active, gain 20% bonus Maximum Life.Strategic Challenging Shout: While Challenging Shout is active, gain Thorns equal to 50% of your Maximum Life.Tactical Challenging Shout: While Challenging Shout is active, you gain 3 Fury each time you take damage.Ground stomp: Smash the ground, dealing damage and Stunning surrounding enemies for 3 seconds.

Enhanced Ground Stomp: Increase Ground Stomp’s duration by 1 second.Strategic Ground Stomp: Reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by 1 second for each enemy damaged by Ground StompTactical Ground Stomp: Ground Stomp generates 25 Fury.Imposing Presence: Gain 5% additional Maximum Life.

Article continues after ad

Enhanced Iron Skin: Iron Skin’s Barrier absorbs 5% more of your Maximum Life.Strategic Iron Skin: Iron Skin also grants 9% Base Life as Fortify. Double this amount if cast while below 50% Life.Tactical Iron Skin: While Iron Skin is active, Heal for 10% of the Barrier’s original amount as Life per second.Outburst: Gain 2 Thorns. Also gain 2 Thorns for each 2 bonus Maximum Life you have. (3 levels)

Tough as Nails: Increase your Thorns by 20%. When enemies hit you, they take an additional 1% of your Thorns as Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.Rallying Cry: Bellow a rallying cry, increasing your Movement Speed by 30% and Resource Generation by 50% for 6 seconds, and Nearby Allies for 3 seconds.

Enhanced Rallying Cry: Rallying Cry grants you Unstoppable while active.Strategic Rallying Cry: Rallying Cry grants you 10% Base Life as Fortify. While Rallying Cry is active, you gain an additional 2% Base Life as Fortify each time you take or deal direct damage. (Fortified characters take 10% reduced damage. You become Fortified when you have more Fortify than your current Life points.Tactical Rallying Cry: Rallying Cry generates 25 Fury and grants you an additional 25% Resource Generation.

Blizzard Diablo 4 features a fairly robust character creator.

Barbarian Brawling Skills

Aggressive Resistance: Gain 4% Damage Reduction while Berserking. (3 levels)

Battle Fervor: When a Brawling Skill damages at least one enemy, gain Berserking for 1 second.Prolific Fury: While Berserking, Fury Generation is increased by 6%.Booming Voice: Your Shout Skill effect durations are increased by 10%. (3 levels)

Guttural Yell: Your Shout Skills cause enemies to deal 8% less damage for 5 seconds.Raid Leader: Your Shouts also Heal allies for 1% of their Maximum Life per second.Charge: Become Unstoppable and rush forward, pushing enemies with you then swinging through them for damage and Knocking them Back.

Enhanced Charge: Enemies who are Knocked Back into terrain by Charge take damage and are stunned for 3 seconds.Mighty Charge: Damaging enemies with Charge makes them Vulnerable for 2 seconds.Power Charge: Reduce Charge’s Cooldown by 3 seconds if it Knocks Back an enemy into terrain.Kick: Throw a powerful kick that deals damage and Knocks Back enemies in front of you. Enemies who are Knocked Back into terrain take additional damage and are stunned for 3 seconds.

Enhanced Kick: Damaging enemies with kick makes them Vulnerable for 4 seconds.Mighty Kick: Kicked enemies deal damage to enemies they collide with while being Knocked Back. Enemies damaged this way are Knocked Down for 2 seconds.Power Kick: If Kick damages an enemy, it consumes all of your Fury and deals additional damage per 10 Fury spent. Kick no longer Knocks Back enemies.Leap: Leap forward and then slam down, dealing damage and Knocking Back surrounding enemies on impact.

Enhanced Leap: If Leap doesn’t damage any enemies, its Cooldown is reduced by 4 seconds.Mighty Leap: Enemies damaged by Leap are Slowed by 50% for 5 seconds.Power Leap: If Leap damages at least one enemy, gain 40 Fury.War Cry: Bellow a mighty war cry, increasing your damage dealt by 15% for 8 seconds, and Nearby allies for 4 seconds

Enhanced War Cry: War Cry grants your Berserking for 4 seconds.Mighty War Cry: War Cry grants you 28% Base Life as Fortify.Power War Cry: If at least 6 enemies are Nearby when you cast War Cry, your damage bonus is increased by 30%.

Barbarian Weapon Mastery Skills

Death Blow: Attempt a killing strike, dealing damage to enemies in front of you. If this kills an enemy, Cooldown is reset

Enhanced Death Blow: Death Blow deals 100% increased damage to Bosses.Fighter’s Death Blow: If Death Blow damages at least one enemy, gain 20 Fury.Warrior’s Death Blow: If Death Blow damages at least one enemy, gain Berserking for 3 seconds.Hamstring: Your Bleeding effects Slow enemies by 10%. (3 levels)

Cut to the Bone: Your Bleeding effects deal 6% increased damage to Vulnerable enemies.Pit Fighter: You deal 3% increased damage to Close enemies and gain 2% Distant Damage Reduction.

No Mercy: You have 3% increased Critical Strike chance against Immobilized, Stunned, or Slowed enemies.Slaying Strike: You deal 8% increased damage against Injured.Expose Vulnerability: Dealing direct damage with a Weapon Mastery skill causes your next Core Skill to make enemies Vulnerable for 1 second.Rupture: Skewer enemies in front of you, dealing damage, then rip your weapon out, damaging enemies for their total Bleeding amount and removing all Bleeding damage from them.

Enhanced Rupture: Ripping your weapon out of enemies during Rupture causes an explosion that deals Bleeding Damage over 5 seconds.Fighter’s Rupture: Hitting at least 1 enemy with Rupture Heals you for 15% of your Maximum Life.Warrior’s Rupture: Hitting enemies with Rupture increases your Attack Speed by 20% for 4 seconds.Steel Grasp: Throw out a trio of chains that deal damage and Pull in enemies.

Enhanced Steel Grasp: Steel Grasp also makes enemies Vulnerable for 2.5 seconds.Fighter’s Steel Grasp: If Steel Grasp damages an enemy, gain Berserking for 2 seconds.Warrior’s Steel Grasp: Steel Grasp gains 1 additional Charge.Thick Skin: Each time you take direct damage gain 0.4% Base Life as Fortify. (3 levels)

Counteroffensive: While you have Fortify for over 50% of your Maximum Life, you deal 5% increased damage.Defensive Stance: Increase the Damage Reduction gained while you are Fortified by an additional 3%.

Blizzard Entertainment The Barbarian is a firm favorite in the Diablo series.

Barbarian Ultimate Skills

Call of the Ancients: Call upon 3 Ancients to aid you in battle for 6 seconds. Korlic leaps at enemies, dealing damage, and swings his weapons in a frenzy, dealing damage per hit. Talic spins in a whirlwind rapidly attacking enemies for damage. Madawc upheaves the ground, dealing damage

Prime Call of the Ancients: While Call of the Ancients is active, gain a 10% bonus Attack Speed and 10% increased damage. Supreme Call of the Ancients: You gain 10 Fury each time Korlic damages an enemy with his Frenzy. Enemies are Slowed for 1 second when damaged by Talic’s Whirlwind. Madawc gains a 30% chance to Stun enemies for 3 seconds when using his Upheaval.Duelist: Attack Speed is increased by 3% while using One-Handed weapons. (3 levels)

Iron Maelstrom: Attack three times to attach chains to each of your weapons and perform an attack. First, your Two-Handed Bludgeoning weapon slams into the ground, dealing damage and Stunning enemies for 2 seconds. Second, your Two-Handed Slashing weapon swipes in front of you, dealing damage and inflicting Bleeding damage over 5 seconds. Third, your Duel Wield weapons swing around you, dealing damage per hit.

Prime Iron Maelstrom: Iron Maelstrom gains 10% increased Critical Strike Chance and deals 20% increased Critical Strike Damage.Supreme Iron Maelstrom: Dealing direct damage to an enemy after swapping weapons reduces Iron Maelstrom’s Cooldown by 1 second.Tempered Fury: Increase your Maximum Fury by 3.

Furious Impulse: Each time you swap weapons, gain 2 Fury.Invigorating Fury: Heal for 3% of your Maximum Life for each 100 Fury spent.Wallop: Your Skills using Bludgeoning weapons deal 5% increased damage if the enemy is Stunned or Vulnerable.

Brute Force: Your Overpowers deal 15% increased damage when using a Two-Handed weapon.Heavy Handed: While using Two-Handed weapons you deal 5% increased Critical Strike Damage.Concussion: Skills using Bludgeoning weapons have up to a 10% chance to Stun enemies for 3 seconds, or up to a 15% chance when using a Two-Handed Bludgeoning weapon.Wrath of the Berserker: Gain Berserking and Unstoppable for 5 seconds. For the next 10 seconds, dealing direct damage with Basic Skills grants Berserking for 5 seconds.

Prime Wrath of the Berserker: While Wrath of the Berserker is active, gain 20% increased Movement speed and increase Fury Generation by 30%.Supreme Wrath of the Berserker: While Wrath of the Berserker is active, every 50 Fury you spend increases Berserk’s damage bonus by 25%.

Barbarian Passive Skills

Gushing Wounds: When causing an enemy to Bleed, you have a chance equal to your Critical Strike Chance to increase the Bleed amount by 100% of your Critical Strike Damage bonus. Overpowering a Bleeding enemy creates an explosion that inflicts Bleeding damage over 5 seconds.

Unbridled Rage: Core Skills deal 135% more damage, but cost 100% more Fury.

Unconstrained: Increase Berserk’s maximum duration by 5 seconds and increase its damage bonus by 25%.

Walking Arsenal: Dealing direct damage with a Two-Handed Bludgeoning, Two-Handed Slashing, or Duel Wielded weapon grants 10% increased damage for 6 seconds. While all three damage bonuses are active, you gain an additional 15% increased damage.

Best Barbarian build

As Diablo 4 is only in its beta stage, most builds haven’t been discovered or invented by the players yet. However, the Rend and Rupture Barbarian build is gaining some traction with fans looking to maximize their damage output.

Therefore, we recommend focusing your efforts on learning and upgrading the following skills to take advantage of this build:

Rupture

Flay

Rend

Pressure Point

Rallying Cry

Steel Grasp

Iron Maelstrom

Those who played Diablo 3 may recognize this build, as it has a lot in common with many of the Rend builds used in that game such as Whirlwind Rend and many more. The principle is the same here, activate Rallying Cry, then use many of the offensive moves in which over order benefits that scenario.

Alternative Barbarian builds

Of course, you could build a Barbarian that makes use of a range of weapon skills rather than simply focusing on one. Beware though, you don’t want to create a build that’s a Jack of all trades and a master of none.

Therefore, we’d recommend a Balanced Barbarian build, one that uses a few primary moves for attacks but also focuses on two weapon types, such as axes or swords to deal their damage.

That wraps up everything we know about the best Barbarian build in Diablo 4, and if anything changes, we’ll be sure to update our build. For example, we’ll soon be adding item builds and much more – so keep checking back.

In the meantime, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

