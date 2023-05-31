When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards

Diablo 4 may have a complete and lengthy Campaign to discover but there’s so much more available after, especially with the upcoming release of Season 1. Here’s everything we know including a possible start date.

Diablo is no stranger to seasonal updates, with Diablo 3 approaching 29 exciting seasons, filled with rewards, challenges, and individual themes. Thankfully, this is no different with Diablo 4, which boasts a brand new experience that’s already got fans thrilled thanks to the unbelievably popular betas.

So, when will Diablo 4’s Season 1 start, what’s the theme and what will the rewards be? Let’s take a look at everything we currently know about the first season.

Contents

Blizzard All is currently top secret, but will hopefully be revealed soon.

Currently, the first season of Diablo 4 doesn’t have a solidified start date, however, Blizzard has teased that we should see Season 1 begin between mid to late July.

However, you’ll need to have completed the Campaign, so be sure to get that finished so that you can start enjoying the endgame content.

From that point on Seasons are expected to be released every three months, so players will have plenty of time to grab all the rewards and complete the Battle Pass.

Does Diablo 4 Season 1 have a theme?

At the moment, Diablo 4’s Season 1 doesn’t have an announced theme, although we can expect to hear more about it soon so be sure to check back to this article for more information as we will be updating this when more news is announced.

What will the Diablo 4 Season 1 rewards be?

Blizzard Entertainment The Battle Pass will be filled with rewards soon.

There is yet to be word on the Diablo 4 season 1 rewards, but we do know that most will be made available through the game’s Battle Pass, which will contain 27 Free Tiers and 63 Premium Tiers all filled with rewards from Cosmetics, Smoldering Ashes, and so much more.

To find out more about the Battle Pass, check out our handy guide detailing its cost, and everything you need to know.

That’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4’s first season. When more information is revealed we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

