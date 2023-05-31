How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more

The Transmog feature in Diablo 4 helps to change the appearance of armor and weapons without altering the stats. Here’s a handy guide on how to unlock and use Transmog in Diablo 4.

There might be times in Diablo 4 when you’d like your gear to look different to match the outfit of your class, without altering their stats. This is where the Transmog feature comes in handy. However, you’ll need to follow some steps prior to unlocking this feature in the game.

Using Transmog, you’d be able to change the appearance of both armor and weapons. With that said, here’s our handy guide with everything you need to know about how to Transmog in Diablo 4.

Blizzard Gear in Diablo 4 comes in various rarities.

How to unlock Transmog in Diablo 4?

To unlock Transmog in Diablo 4, you’ll need to head to Kyovashad and salvage gear for the Blacksmith in the town. This doesn’t take too long and the area is available right after you complete the prologue.

You can find the Blacksmith by locating the anvil icon on the map. Once you reach there and start speaking, it will give you the option “Unlocks new look on salvage“, which means you can start salvaging items from your inventory.

Although, you can unlock this feature by visiting any Blacksmith in the game. However, we’ve suggested Kyovashad in Fractured Peaks as it’s the first region you get to explore after completing the prologue.

How to Transmog in Diablo 4?

To Transmog in Diablo 4, just follow these simple set of steps:

Head over to the Inn of any town, preferably the Kyovashad Inn. Look for the wardrobe icon (located above the anvil icon). Open your wardrobe. You can see the Transmog screen and its options. Select the gear you want to transmog, from the list of salvaged gear. Once you’ve selected the gear, you’ll get two options – Pigments and Variants. Pigments allow you to choose a specific color from a palette.

Variants allow you to choose a specific item style.

You can unlock more Transmogs and clothing options by simply playing and looting as you explore the vast open world of the game.

Blizzard Entertainment You can use salvaged gear to transmog items.

How to save Transmog appearance?

You can save your Transmog appearance by simply assigning them to the slots available in the wardrobe. At first, the number of slots will be limited but you can easily unlock more by spending Gold.

How to disable Transmog in Diablo 4?

To disable transmog in Diablo 4:

Open your inventory. Keep the cursor over the item. Choose the ‘Hide Transmog’ option.

That’s it! The respective cosmetic effect should now be disabled or removed from the item you’ve chosen.

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of everything about Transmoging in Diablo 4. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and content:

