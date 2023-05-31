Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: How to play, platforms & more

Few things are better than sitting down next to a friend and enjoying the same game together – but can you do that with Diablo 4? Let’s take a look.

From couch co-ops like It Takes Two to the previous joy of Diablo 3, many gamers are well aware of the impact such a combination could have. After all, who doesn’t want to explore Sanctuary with a friend using couch co-op, especially when coming up against some tougher battles?

So, naturally, many are wondering whether Diablo 4 has couch co-op capabilities and whether they’ll be able to play the game with friends on the same TV. Let’s take a look and find out.

How to play Diablo 4 couch co-op

To enjoy couch co-op in Diablo 4, you’ll first need to enable the mode. Simply follow these steps to start your two-player adventure:

Launch Diablo 4 on your console and activate the one controller. Turn on the second player’s controller. A prompt will appear in the bottom right of your screen confirming P2 is connected. The second player will then need to log in with the Xbox/PlayStation account that’s linked to Blizzard’s Battle.net service. Then, the second player should get an option to select their character. Select the character and you’ll be able to play together.

Diablo 4 couch co-op: Platforms

Diablo 4 has couch co-op for up to two people and will be available to enjoy on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, at the moment, couch co-op is not available for those playing on PC.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Diablo general manager Rob Fergusson explained that “trying to do shared-screen co-op on PC is much more challenging when it comes to account management and how you play together”.

While the developers haven’t ruled out the possibility of PC couch co-op, it seems there are more challenges than just technology, with the difficulties of space and sharing a PC screen.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4’s couch co-op capabilities. While gathering your friend so you can save Sanctuary together, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

