How to get a mount in Diablo 4

One of the newest Diablo 4 features in Blizzard’s action-RPG title is the introduction of mounts – a first in the Diablo series. If you’re searching for a comprehensive guide on how to get a horse in the game, you’ve arrived at the right place.

Before delving into our handy guide, it’s important to understand the usefulness of mounts in Diablo 4. With a vastly expanded open world to explore, having a mount significantly reduces your travel time across the sprawling landscapes of Sanctuary in the game.

Faster movement can make all the difference when trying to escape a horde of enemies or rushing to finish a quest. There are a ton of Dungeons to explore and many regions to discover, so having a mount will make your life much easier. If you’re unsure of how to get one though, we’re here to help you out.

How to get a horse in Diablo 4

You’ll have to successfully complete the Donan’s Favor quest to gain the ability to use mounts in Diablo 4. Once you’ve done this, speak to the Stable Master at any stable in the game. This will give you the option to buy mounts, upgrade their stats, and customize them to your heart’s content.

Mounts were sadly locked in the Diablo 4 beta with players being greeted by this prompt: “Progress the campaign and complete Mount: Donan’s Favor to gain access to mounts.”

However, this is different for the full release, and once you’ve met the outlined criteria, mounts will become another useful tool in your kit.

That wraps up our Diablo 4 mount guide! If you’re seeking even more secrets and tips in Sanctuary, then check out even more of our devilish guides:

