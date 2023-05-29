How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload

Diablo 4’s Early Access is upon us, meaning plenty of players will have the chance to explore this highly anticipated title before its full release. So, here’s how you can get involved from what time it starts to how to preload the game.

Few games are as highly anticipated in 2023 as Diablo 4. It’s been over a decade since we’ve seen a new Diablo title and this one looks to be just as brilliant as the ones that came before. So, with such a popular game soon to release, many are wondering how they can play the Diablo 4 Early Access.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know, from how to play, when you can get into Early Access, and how you can preload to ensure you’re fully prepared to head back into the world of Sanctuary.

How to play Diablo 4 Early Access

Blizzard Prepare to head back into Sanctuary through the Diablo 4 early access.

The Diablo 4 Early Access is only available for those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition of the game and will be available to enjoy on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

If you choose to buy the base edition of Diablo 4 then you’ll be able to access the game on June 6, as opposed to playing early.

For those who’ve pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition, you can expect to get access to Diablo 4 on June 1 or June 2, depending on your location.

The time in which you can start the Early Access depends on your location. So, the Diablo 4 Early Access dates and times are listed below:

June 1 : 4 PM PDT

: 4 PM PDT June 1: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET June 2 : 12 AM BST

: 12 AM BST June 2: 1 AM CEST

How to preload Diablo 4 Early Access

HoYoverse Preloading Diablo 4 can be done at the same time, no matter your edition.

From the offset, it’s worth noting that Diablo 4 will be available to preload from May 30 at 4 PM PDT and it won’t matter what edition you have. Depending on your platform, follow these steps:

PC

Run Battle.net. Pre-purchase either the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of Diablo 4. Go to Games. Select All Games. Click on Diablo 4 and open its menu. Go to Game Version and select Diablo IV. Select download.

Xbox

Launch the Xbox store. Pre-purchase Diablo 4. Click Download to Console.

PlayStation

Go to the PlayStation Store. Pre-order Diablo 4. Head to the Library section and find Diablo 4. Select ‘Preload’.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to play the Diablo 4 Early Access. While waiting for the game to install, take a look at some of our other handy Diablo 4 content and guides:

