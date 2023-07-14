Best Diablo Immortal Blood Knight Build: Season 15

The Diablo series introduces its first new class in years with Diablo Immortal’s Blood Knight. Here is the best build for the Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal.

While Diablo 4 is setting the gaming world ablaze, it’s easy to forget about the free-to-play mobile and PC game Diablo Immortal. Which, despite its shaky start, is now looking better and better. The game has now introduced a new class, the vampiric Blood Knight, as well as some brand-new builds for the character.

Like the Necromancer, the Blood Knight is a dark character who uses their own flirtation with evil to bring the fight to the forces of Hell in Diablo Immortal – but which Blood Knight builds are the most effective in Season 15? Below we’ll reveal the best Blood Knight build in Diablo Immortal this season, and how to craft it.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment The Blood Knight is the first new class since the Diablo 3 DLC.

Is the Blood Knight right for me?

The Blood Knight is a human who’s been bitten by a vampire. But, rather than becoming their thrall or fully succumbing to full vampirism themselves, Blood Knights have essentially become Blade-esque figures. They keep their connection to humanity while using their newfound powers to battle evil. Realizing they can stem the tides of Hell by joining the fight against Diablo and his minions, Blood Knights now join the ranks of the Nephalem.

While their playstyle is very different, the Blood Knight is a lot like the Necromancer in that they use darkness to fight darkness. Therefore, they’re most suited to players who like the idea of playing as an anti-hero and using demons as their vampiric prey instead of the innocent. Think of the Blood Knight as a dark avenger and a wild card in humanity’s battle against the forces of Hell.

Is the Blood Knight good this season?

The Blood Knight is new for Diablo Immortal Season 15, therefore it’s hard to know where they rank as of yet. However, the below builds are proving to be popular and it’s incredibly exciting to play as a new class in a Diablo game.

While Diablo 4 wowed us in our review, the game didn’t introduce any new classes, it only re-used character classes from Diablo 1, 2, and 3. Therefore, it’s awesome to see the Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal, as there hasn’t been a new Diablo class since Diablo 3’s Crusader – itself a spiritual successor to Diablo 2’s Paladin.

Blizzard Entertainment The Blood Knight is Diablo’s first playable vampire.

Best Blood Knight Diablo Immortal build

The Blood Knight is a melee hybrid class, that uses speed to pounce on enemies quickly, cutting them down, then pivoting to the next. As the Blood Knight is still very new, the meta is still being established. That being said, there’s still a powerful build that has caught our attention.

While this is the best Blood Knight build (so far) it’s primarily a PVE build, we’ll be sure to add the best PVP Blood Knight build as one rises to the top. Until then, the best Blood Knight build in Diablo Immortal is the Vampire Bat build, one that involves draining enemies of their life force and then swooping in like Dracula to finish them off quickly. To create this build do the following:

Attributes

Focus your attribute points on Intelligence and Strength primarily, but also pump some points into Willpower and Fortitude. Vitality is the least important stat for this build – because we’ll be sucking the life out of our enemies!

Skills

As this build promised bats, we’re going to use Swarm of Bats as our primary skill while casting Siphon Blood on all nearby enemies. This will drain our enemy’s health from two sides while healing our Blood Knight in the process.

From here, we’ll want to get in and slice our enemies to ribbons while they’re in a weakened state. To do this follow up the attacks with Sanguinate which will allow you to rush across the battlefield towards enemies with devastating ferocity.

Then, should you start running out of essence/mana, hit survivors with the primary skill Shadow’s Edge until you can unleash Sanguinate again. Repeat this attack pattern for an effective way to not only clear out mobs but to take down elites too.

You can also throw the Abomination skill into the mix, a move that combines the blood-draining effects of Siphon Blood with a powerful attack. However, you’ll run out of essence a lot sooner than using Sanguinate.

Skewer and Mehitic Cloud are also great options to mix up the attacks, these stun and blind enemies, making them more vulnerable to the attack pattern described above.

Blizzard Entertainment The Blood Knight is a melee master with a range of powerful spells and abilities.

Gear

To increase the savagery and effectiveness of the build, we’d recommend hunting down and equipping the following items:

Chest Armor : Chiropteran Trade – Swarm of Bats damage is increased by 10%.

: Chiropteran Trade – Swarm of Bats damage is increased by 10%. Helm : Cousin to Wildcats – Siphon Blood now slows nearby enemies to you and unleashes a blood wave, stunning nearby enemies.

: Cousin to Wildcats – Siphon Blood now slows nearby enemies to you and unleashes a blood wave, stunning nearby enemies. Main Hand Weapon : Broken Corseque: Siphon Blood damages increased when Hemmorage procs.

: Broken Corseque: Siphon Blood damages increased when Hemmorage procs. Off-hand : Mercy’s Plight – Shadow’s Edge marks enemies, dealing additional damage every four marks.

: Mercy’s Plight – Shadow’s Edge marks enemies, dealing additional damage every four marks. Pants : Faces of Fading Mirth – Poison damage added to Swarm of Bats.

: Faces of Fading Mirth – Poison damage added to Swarm of Bats. Shoulders: The Numbing Edge – Siphon Blood 20% increased damage.

Used in tandem, the Vampire Bat build will be utterly devastating in both PVE and PVP.

So there you have it, the best Blood Knight build in Diablo Immortal for Season 15. For more Diablo Immortal content, check out some of our guides below:

